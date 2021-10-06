IPL 2021: ‘RCB vs SRH not an irrelevant match,' says Gautam Gambhir, explains reasons

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad holds importance for Virat Kohli-led side and hence, is not an “irrelevant” encounter. With RCB already through to the playoffs, and SRH already out of the contest, on papers, the match appears to be a dead rubber.

But Gambhir believes that RCB have a chance to finish in the top 2 position which will allow them to have two games to qualify for the IPL 2021 final - and hence, they would be eager to pick up the win and climb up the table.

RCB are currently are in the third position with 16 points, while Chennai Super Kings are in the 2nd position with 18 points. But CSK have only one game in hand - and RCB have two games in hand, so they still have a chance to reach top two.

“It's not an irrelevant match. This is because it's extremely important for RCB. They will know how crucial it is to finish in the top 2. Primarily for the reason, even if you slip up in qualifier 1, you would still have that one extra opportunity to reach the finals of the competition. Whereas, if any side finishes in third or fourth position, all their two months of hard work can be wasted easily,” Gambhir said during a discussion on ESPNCricinfo.

“And they now have an opening as well. The other day, CSK lost to the DC, and now RCB only need to win their remaining two matches,” he added.

“Yes, the net run rate might come into play, but Bangalore now have a space and an opening. Moreover, the way they are playing right now, they would definitely hope to finish in the top two,” he signed off.

