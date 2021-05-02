IPL 2021, RR Predicted XI vs SRH: A new spin option can be tried

Rajasthan Royals' strong suit is their batting and that is the reason why they should look to chase against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The lack of a genuine spinner has been their biggest issue and they will have to make the most of their resources.

Jos Buttler needs to deliver the big scores at the top of the order to help captain Samson, who has been the stand-out batsman so far.

READ | IPL 2021: SRH Predicted XI vs RR - Will Bhuvi return for battered Sunrisers?

Here is our predicted XI for Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2021 match against SRH:

Jos Buttler: The Englishman was expected to be the lynchpin of the batting but he has not delivered so far. Perhaps Delhi will suit him better.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The youngster is slowly growing into his role and has been getting decent scores under his belt. If the southpaw gets going, Royals are in for some dazzle at the top of the order.

Sanju Samson: Captain Marvellous Samson needs to assess game situations and play accordingly. He is by far the most in-form batsman the Royals have and he needs to stay till the end, most of the time.

David Miller: The South African has turned the clock back on a few occasions this season and his presence in the middle order is a confidence booster. Miller needs to play the role that Pollard plays for MI in the middle order.

Shivam Dube: The big-hitter has some decent scores under his belt and he will be the man responsible for tackling Rashid Khan in the middle overs.

Chris Morris: He is more than a capable batsman and Chris Morris must be given a chance to bat higher up in the order. He will also be the go to man for wickets in the death.

Rahul Tewatia: The all-rounder has not been as effective as last season but his utilitarian abilities make him a crucial player for the Royals.

Mayank Markande: It is difficult to gauge how players are performing in the nets as there is hardly any word that comes out but if this youngster is fit and bowling in the nets then he should be given a go. He has proved his wicket-taking abilities in the past and deserves a chance.

Jaydev Unadkat: Unadkat has been economical and has picked wickets since walking into the team. He should be persisted with.

Chetan Sakariya: The find of the season for the Royals so far, Sakariya will be a threat against a predominantly right-handed SRH batting order.

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur has been expensive and his presence makes it an overtly left-handed seam attack for the Royals. But with Andrew Tye opting out and no replacement announced yet, Royals will have to make the most of what they have.