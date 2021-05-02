RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021: Warner dropped from Williamson's Hyderabad
- IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RR vs SRH: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, under new captain Kane Williamson, in Match 28 of IPL 2021 at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
RR vs SRH, IPL 2021 Live Score: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no.28 of IPL 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Both teams come into the contest on the back of a defeat. While RR is placed 7th in the points table, SRH is rock bottom at 8th. With eight more league matches to go, both teams would look to get back on track starting today.
MAY 02, 2021 02:53 PM IST
Manish Pandey before the game
Kane has been made the captain, he is a great team-man. I have played four matches in this season. I wanted to finish matches for my team in Chennai but I got out. I still think my season has been okay so far, but I want to convert my runs into a winning cause.
MAY 02, 2021 02:50 PM IST
RR vs SRH Live Score
CLICK HERE to find out live streaming details of this RR-SRH game
MAY 02, 2021 02:48 PM IST
RR vs SRH: WARNER DROPPED
Huge news coming from Delhi. David Warner, as many people speculated, has been dropped from the playing XI and will not feature today
MAY 02, 2021 02:46 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: Pitch report
We're on the center pitch, and there was another day game here where 171 was scored and it wasn't enough. Even though it is a used pitch, there is a covering of grass. In between and amongst that there are some worn patches that will allow the seamers to grip, or if it hits the grass it would slide. From the other end, the spinners too will get a lot of grip. On a good length, you can take pace off it. Overall, it is a good surface and you need to get over 170. Chasing is still the thing to do," reckons Ian Bishop in pitch report
MAY 02, 2021 02:39 PM IST
RR vs SRH: SRH's middle-order woes
• Sunrisers Hyderabad are the team who are at the bottom of the points table.
• The most prominent reason behind their poor outings in IPL 2021 is their middle-order batting.
• SRH are the team with the lowest batting average with their middle-order.
• Also, SRH’s middle order has an SR of 120.65, which is the 3rd lowest in IPL 2021.
• Moreover, it seems the problem lies in their approach as they are also the team with the highest batting average in middle-overs of IPL 2021.
MAY 02, 2021 02:32 PM IST
RR vs SRH: Rahul Tewatia poor form
•Rahul Tewatia was the player who shocked everyone in IPL 2020 with his 5 sixes in an over against Sheldon Cottrell and turned the game on its own.
• Despite all that hype, he has been disappointing this season so far.
Also, Tewatia’s 86 runs have come at a strike-rate of only 128.35 in IPL 2021.
• Not just with the bat but Tewatia has also failed with the ball too in IPL 2021.
MAY 02, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Buttler's poor record vs SRH
• Moreover, Buttler has a disappointing record against SRH in the IPL.
• He has scored only 73 runs against SRH from 8 matches at an average of 9.13.
Also, Buttler has scored those runs at a poor strike-rate of 94.81.
• Furthermore, the key reason behind Buttler’s poor record against SRH in IPL is because of Rashid Khan.
• Buttler has been dismissed 3 times by Rashid Khan in IPL at an average of 3.
MAY 02, 2021 02:24 PM IST
RR vs SRH: Jos Buttler missing
• Known for his destructive batting, opener Jos Buttler does not seem to be in his best touch.
• He has scored only 130 runs from 6 matches in IPL 2021 with his worst seasonal average and SR in a single edition.
• Also, Buttler is yet to score a fifty in IPL 2021.
• Notably, Buttler scored 105 runs out of 130 runs in IPL 2021 as an opener at an average of 21.
MAY 02, 2021 02:18 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: SRH form guide
vs CSK: Lost by 7 wickets
vs DC: Lost in Super Over
vs PBKS: Won by 9 wickets
vs MI: Lost by 13 runs
vs RCB: Lost by 6 runs
MAY 02, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Form guide- RR
vs MI: Lost by 7 wicket
vs KKR: Won by 6 wickets
vs RCB: Lost by 10 wickets
vs CSK: Lost by 45 runs
vs DC: Won by 3 wicket
MAY 02, 2021 02:06 PM IST
RR vs SRH: Points table
RR- Rajasthan is currently placed 7th in the points table. They have 4 points from 6 games, with 2 wins and four losses.
SRH- On the other hand, Hyderabad are eighth. They have 2 points from six games, with 1 win and 5 losses.
MAY 02, 2021 01:58 PM IST
RR vs SRH: Head-to-head
Played: 13
RR wins- 6
SRH wins- 7
MAY 02, 2021 01:56 PM IST
IPL 2021, RR vs SRH: Warner v Williamson as captain
David Warner: P-69 | W-36 | L-32 | %- 52.17
Kane Williamson: P-26| W-14| L-12 | %-53.84
MAY 02, 2021 01:51 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: Change in fortunes for SRH?
Kane Williamson has been named skipper of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, replacing David Warner. The move could potentially mean that David Warner could end up losing his place in the team. SRH are currently at the bottom of the points table with just 1 win in 6 matches. Will Kane inspire the much-needed change in fortunes for SRH?
MAY 02, 2021 01:42 PM IST
RR vs SRH: SRH squad
David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman
MAY 02, 2021 01:41 PM IST
RR vs SRH: RR squad
Sanju Samson (captain), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Christopher Morris, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Gerald Coetzee, K.C. Cariappa, Akash Singh, Kuldip Yadav.
MAY 02, 2021 01:36 PM IST
IPL 2021, RR vs SRH
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) match No. 28 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Sanju Samson's RR are seventh in the points table, SRH, now led by new skipper Kane Williamson, are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Both teams head into this contest on the back of a defeat. Which team will come out on top today? Buckle up, folks! We are in for another cracking double-header IPL 2021 Sunday.
