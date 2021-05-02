RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021: Warner dropped from Williamson's Hyderabad

RR vs SRH, IPL 2021 Live Score: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no.28 of IPL 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Both teams come into the contest on the back of a defeat. While RR is placed 7th in the points table, SRH is rock bottom at 8th. With eight more league matches to go, both teams would look to get back on track starting today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON