RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021: Warner dropped from Williamson's Hyderabad
IPL 2021 RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score
IPL 2021 RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score(IPL)
Live

RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021: Warner dropped from Williamson's Hyderabad

  • IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RR vs SRH: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, under new captain Kane Williamson, in Match 28 of IPL 2021 at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 02:53 PM IST

RR vs SRH, IPL 2021 Live Score: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no.28 of IPL 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Both teams come into the contest on the back of a defeat. While RR is placed 7th in the points table, SRH is rock bottom at 8th. With eight more league matches to go, both teams would look to get back on track starting today.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 02, 2021 02:53 PM IST

    Manish Pandey before the game

    Kane has been made the captain, he is a great team-man. I have played four matches in this season. I wanted to finish matches for my team in Chennai but I got out. I still think my season has been okay so far, but I want to convert my runs into a winning cause.

  • MAY 02, 2021 02:50 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score

    CLICK HERE to find out live streaming details of this RR-SRH game

  • MAY 02, 2021 02:48 PM IST

    RR vs SRH: WARNER DROPPED

    Huge news coming from Delhi. David Warner, as many people speculated, has been dropped from the playing XI and will not feature today

  • MAY 02, 2021 02:46 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score: Pitch report

    We're on the center pitch, and there was another day game here where 171 was scored and it wasn't enough. Even though it is a used pitch, there is a covering of grass. In between and amongst that there are some worn patches that will allow the seamers to grip, or if it hits the grass it would slide. From the other end, the spinners too will get a lot of grip. On a good length, you can take pace off it. Overall, it is a good surface and you need to get over 170. Chasing is still the thing to do," reckons Ian Bishop in pitch report

  • MAY 02, 2021 02:39 PM IST

    RR vs SRH: SRH's middle-order woes

    IPL 2021 RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score
    IPL 2021 RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score

    • Sunrisers Hyderabad are the team who are at the bottom of the points table.

    • The most prominent reason behind their poor outings in IPL 2021 is their middle-order batting.

    • SRH are the team with the lowest batting average with their middle-order.

    • Also, SRH’s middle order has an SR of 120.65, which is the 3rd lowest in IPL 2021.

    • Moreover, it seems the problem lies in their approach as they are also the team with the highest batting average in middle-overs of IPL 2021.

  • MAY 02, 2021 02:32 PM IST

    RR vs SRH: Rahul Tewatia poor form

    IPL 2021 RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score
    IPL 2021 RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score

    •Rahul Tewatia was the player who shocked everyone in IPL 2020 with his 5 sixes in an over against Sheldon Cottrell and turned the game on its own.

    • Despite all that hype, he has been disappointing this season so far.

    Also, Tewatia’s 86 runs have come at a strike-rate of only 128.35 in IPL 2021.

    • Not just with the bat but Tewatia has also failed with the ball too in IPL 2021.

  • MAY 02, 2021 02:30 PM IST

    Buttler's poor record vs SRH

    IPL 2021 RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score
    IPL 2021 RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score

    • Moreover, Buttler has a disappointing record against SRH in the IPL.

    • He has scored only 73 runs against SRH from 8 matches at an average of 9.13.

    Also, Buttler has scored those runs at a poor strike-rate of 94.81.

    • Furthermore, the key reason behind Buttler’s poor record against SRH in IPL is because of Rashid Khan.

    • Buttler has been dismissed 3 times by Rashid Khan in IPL at an average of 3.

  • MAY 02, 2021 02:24 PM IST

    RR vs SRH: Jos Buttler missing

    • Known for his destructive batting, opener Jos Buttler does not seem to be in his best touch.

    • He has scored only 130 runs from 6 matches in IPL 2021 with his worst seasonal average and SR in a single edition.

    • Also, Buttler is yet to score a fifty in IPL 2021.

    • Notably, Buttler scored 105 runs out of 130 runs in IPL 2021 as an opener at an average of 21.

  • MAY 02, 2021 02:18 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score: SRH form guide

    vs CSK: Lost by 7 wickets

    vs DC: Lost in Super Over

    vs PBKS: Won by 9 wickets

    vs MI: Lost by 13 runs

    vs RCB: Lost by 6 runs

  • MAY 02, 2021 02:14 PM IST

    Form guide- RR

    vs MI: Lost by 7 wicket

    vs KKR: Won by 6 wickets

    vs RCB: Lost by 10 wickets

    vs CSK: Lost by 45 runs

    vs DC: Won by 3 wicket


  • MAY 02, 2021 02:06 PM IST

    RR vs SRH: Points table

    RR- Rajasthan is currently placed 7th in the points table. They have 4 points from 6 games, with 2 wins and four losses.

    SRH- On the other hand, Hyderabad are eighth. They have 2 points from six games, with 1 win and 5 losses.

  • MAY 02, 2021 01:58 PM IST

    RR vs SRH: Head-to-head

    Played: 13

    RR wins- 6

    SRH wins- 7


  • MAY 02, 2021 01:56 PM IST

    IPL 2021, RR vs SRH: Warner v Williamson as captain

    David Warner: P-69 | W-36 | L-32 | %- 52.17

    Kane Williamson: P-26| W-14| L-12 | %-53.84


  • MAY 02, 2021 01:51 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score: Change in fortunes for SRH?

    Kane Williamson has been named skipper of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, replacing David Warner. The move could potentially mean that David Warner could end up losing his place in the team. SRH are currently at the bottom of the points table with just 1 win in 6 matches. Will Kane inspire the much-needed change in fortunes for SRH?

  • MAY 02, 2021 01:42 PM IST

    RR vs SRH: SRH squad

    David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

  • MAY 02, 2021 01:41 PM IST

    RR vs SRH: RR squad

    Sanju Samson (captain), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Christopher Morris, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Gerald Coetzee, K.C. Cariappa, Akash Singh, Kuldip Yadav.

  • MAY 02, 2021 01:36 PM IST

    IPL 2021, RR vs SRH

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) match No. 28 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Sanju Samson's RR are seventh in the points table, SRH, now led by new skipper Kane Williamson, are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Both teams head into this contest on the back of a defeat. Which team will come out on top today? Buckle up, folks! We are in for another cracking double-header IPL 2021 Sunday.

Topics
ipl 2021 indian premier league rajasthan royals sunrisers hyderabad
