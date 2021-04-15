Home / Cricket / IPL 2021, RR vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan dismissed for 9 as Sanju Samson takes outrageous one-handed catch - WATCH
cricket

IPL 2021, RR vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan dismissed for 9 as Sanju Samson takes outrageous one-handed catch - WATCH

IPL 2021: Samson showcased his top class wicketkeeping skills as he took an outstanding catch behind the stumps to set up Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Sanju Samson pulled off an unbelievable catch.(IPL)

Sanju Samson was the highlight with the bat in Rajasthan Royals' first game of the Indian Premier League 2021 season against Punjab Kings, as he scored 119 runs in RR's unsuccessful chase of 222. And on Thursday, Samson showcased his top class wicketkeeping skills as he took an outstanding catch behind the stumps to set up Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal.

RR pacer Jaydev Unadkat bowled a fuller delivery to Shikhar Dhawan, who tried to give himself room and scoop it over the keeper. But Unadkat bowled a slower one, followed Dhawan, and closed the room for him.

RR vs DC Live Score and Updates

Dhawan tried to scoop with both hands, but got a leading edge. The ball did not get the intended power, but it was stillgoing past Samson, who leapt in the air to grab the ball mid-air by one hand, ending Dhawan's stay in the middle for just 9 runs.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RR vs DC: Royals name Stokes' replacement in playing XI, Rabada returns for DC

Mulani joins DC as COVID-19 replacement for Axar; Anirudha in for Iyer

'No doubt Pandey might not play now': Jadeja predicts changes in SRH XI

Cricket Corruption: Bitcoin transaction is new phenomenon - ICC Integrity head

Erarlier, RR won the toss and elected to bowl against DC. The Royals made two changes in the team with David Miller replacing injured Ben Stokes, while pacer Unadkat coming in the XI in place of Shreyas Gopal.

DC also made two changes - with Kagiso Rabada coming in place of Shimron Hetmyer, while Lalit Yadav replacing Amit Mishra i

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP