IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS: Rahul Tewatia pulls off stunning relay catch as KL Rahul misses out on ton - WATCH

IPL 2021: KL Rahul who had won the Orange Cap last season for scoring most runs in the season, started the season in the same vein of form. But he missed out on a hundred.
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Rahul caught out Rahul.(IPL)

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul missed out on his first hundred of the Indian Premier League 2021 season against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Rahul who had won the Orange Cap last season for scoring most runs in the season, started the season in the same vein of form, as he registered 91 runs in 50 balls.

Rahul was looking good to hit a hundred, but his innings came to an end with Rahul Tewatia pulling off a stunning relay catch in the deep.

Facing the 20th over, which was being bowled by RR pacer Chetan Sakariya, Rahul was looking to hit the big shots. He smashed a boundary off the first ball of the over to reach the 90s.

Rahul went for a slog hit towards midwicket boundary, but Rahul Tewatia jumped over the ropes, and threw the ball back in the playing area. Tewatia then dived forward to take the catch.

While the on-field umpire decided to check the footage to make the final call, both Tewatia and Rahul were convinced he had taken the catch cleanly, without touching the boundary ropes.

Rahul's innings helped Punjab Kings post a total of 221/6 in 20 overs.

