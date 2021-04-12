IND USA
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RR vs PBKS: Sanju Samson's RR lock horns with Rahul-led PBKS in battle of big-hitters
IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score
IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score(HT Collage)
Live

IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RR vs PBKS: Sanju Samson’s RR lock horns with Rahul-led PBKS in battle of big-hitters

RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 4 Updates: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with KL Rahul's Punjab Kings today at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Follow the live updates of RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 match here.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 05:50 PM IST

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Live Score: The Rajasthan Royals are set to square off against KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings in the game No 4 of IPL 2021 in Mumbai. The focus will be on newly-appointed Royals’ captain Sanju Samson as it’s going to be a test of his temperament and character. The responsibility will also demand consistency that has been a concern for Samson. On the other hand, Punjab will enter the contest with a makeover. They boast of some hard-hitters like Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle. For them too, it would be all about getting the combination right.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 12, 2021 05:50 PM IST

    Wankhede Stadium - Venue insights

    Highest team total: 235/1 by RCB against MI in 2015

    Lowest team total: 67/10 by KKR against MI in 2008

    Highest individual score: 133 by AB de Villiers (RCB) against MI in 2015

    Best bowling figures: 5/18 by Harbhajan Singh (for MI) against CSK in 2011

    Highest Partnership: 215 by AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli (RCB) for 2nd wicket against MI in 2015.

    Win rate batting first: 30% (3 won; 7 lost)

  • APR 12, 2021 05:45 PM IST

    RR vs PBKS: Head-to-head stats

    Total matches: 21

    RR won: 12

    PBKS won: 8

    Tied: 1 (PBKS won in Super Over)

  • APR 12, 2021 05:40 PM IST

    Punjab Kings Squad

    KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar

  • APR 12, 2021 05:35 PM IST

    Rajasthan Royals Squad

    Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh

  • APR 12, 2021 05:30 PM IST

    RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Live

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match No 3 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai. Ahead of the new season, both RR and PBKS have made numerous changes to the squad. The Royals will enter the contest under a new leader - Sanju Samson and with the most expensive player of IPL history - Chris Morris. Rahul's Punjab, on the other hand, has got a new name and some dynamic players in Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith. It's going to be a cracker of a contest as both teams will look to begin their campaign with a win.

punjab kings rajasthan royals ipl 2021 indian premier league
cricket

Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble(HT Archive)
Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble(HT Archive)
cricket

IPL 2021: Glad to have some foreign firepower in bowling line-up, says Kumble

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • In the players' auction held in February this year, Punjab Kings managed to rope in Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith and the unit also has the experience of Chris Jordon to fall back on this season.
Sharjah: Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab(PTI)
Sharjah: Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab(PTI)
cricket

IPL 2021: Full list of records & milestones Chris Gayle can reach this season

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • In seven matches last season, Gayle scored 288 runs at an average of 99 a solid strike-rate of 137.14.
Aakash Chopra.(Twitter)
Aakash Chopra.(Twitter)
cricket

Aakash Chopra names his predicted line-ups for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 04:26 PM IST
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals will open their campaign in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League against Punjab Kings.
Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia.(IPL)
Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia.(IPL)
cricket

Samson, Tewatia can be outstanding performers at international stage: Sangakkara

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • "Both Sanju and Rahul are capable of not just being regulars, but great and outstanding performers on the international stage," Sangakkara said.
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul.(PTI)
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul.(PTI)
cricket

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021: How can the Royals contain skipper magnificent KL Rahul?

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: KL Rahul has amassed 1922 runs in the last three seasons and also won the Orange Cap in 2020.
File photo of KL Rahul(PTI)
File photo of KL Rahul(PTI)
cricket

IPL 2021: Full list of records & milestones KL Rahul can reach this season

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 05:46 PM IST
  • Since joining the Punjab franchise in 2018, KL Rahul has scored more than 500 IPL runs in each season, ended in top-three of the run-getters charts for the team.
File Photo of Devdutt Padikkal.(PTI)
File Photo of Devdutt Padikkal.(PTI)
cricket

'Wish it did not happen': Padikkal set for IPL 2021 after beating COVID-19

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 02:36 PM IST
  • The RCB opener underwent home quarantine and was only allowed to join RCB's team bubble in Chennai after returning three negative coronavirus tests.
Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2019.(Getty Images)
Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2019.(Getty Images)
cricket

Dinesh Karthik named in star-studded commentary panel for 'The Hundred'

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Presenters Andrew Flintoff, Kass Naidoo, Zainab Abbas, and Jacqueline Shepherd will lead the coverage.
Andre Russell (Twitter)
Andre Russell (Twitter)
cricket

'Andre's been a big part': KKR skipper Morgan lauds Russell's execution at death

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 02:12 PM IST
  • The Caribbean cricketer bowled an excellent spell at the death to see his team over the line
Kolkata Knight Riders players after winning the match 3 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (PTI)
Kolkata Knight Riders players after winning the match 3 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (PTI)
cricket

KKR vs MI Preview: Clinical Knights hope to get it right against nemesis MI

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Having missed the last two playoffs, KKR looked a completely different unit, in the manner in which they defeated SRH by 10 runs in their IPL opener here on Sunday.
Jofra Archer in action.(IPL/Twitter)
Jofra Archer in action.(IPL/Twitter)
ipl

Archer will not be rushed back from injury: Rajasthan's Sangakkara

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Archer underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand last week after an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan.(PTI)
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan.(PTI)
cricket

He has come back as a champion: Dhawan praises Prithvi Shaw's show against CSK

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 12:26 PM IST
  • The Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their first match of the IPL 2021 on Saturday, with Prithvi Shaw scoring a quick-fire 72.
File Photo of Trevor Bayliss and Kane Williamson(Twitter)
File Photo of Trevor Bayliss and Kane Williamson(Twitter)
cricket

'He would have played in place of Bairstow': SRH coach on Williamson's absence

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 11:43 AM IST
SRH coach Trevor Bayliss said that New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson needs more time to gain match fitness.
England's Chris Jordan's spectacular fielding effort during the limited-overs series against India(TWITTER)
England's Chris Jordan's spectacular fielding effort during the limited-overs series against India(TWITTER)
cricket

Lot to learn from Jonty Rhodes’s fielding know-how, says Chris Jordan

By Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 02:34 PM IST
  • A three-dimensional cricketer, Jordan is a rare all-round fielder who breaks into playing elevens for his fielding even when he is off the radar with the ball, or not striking the ball as well with the bat.
