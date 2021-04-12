IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RR vs PBKS: Sanju Samson’s RR lock horns with Rahul-led PBKS in battle of big-hitters
RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Live Score: The Rajasthan Royals are set to square off against KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings in the game No 4 of IPL 2021 in Mumbai. The focus will be on newly-appointed Royals’ captain Sanju Samson as it’s going to be a test of his temperament and character. The responsibility will also demand consistency that has been a concern for Samson. On the other hand, Punjab will enter the contest with a makeover. They boast of some hard-hitters like Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle. For them too, it would be all about getting the combination right.
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 12, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Wankhede Stadium - Venue insights
Highest team total: 235/1 by RCB against MI in 2015
Lowest team total: 67/10 by KKR against MI in 2008
Highest individual score: 133 by AB de Villiers (RCB) against MI in 2015
Best bowling figures: 5/18 by Harbhajan Singh (for MI) against CSK in 2011
Highest Partnership: 215 by AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli (RCB) for 2nd wicket against MI in 2015.
Win rate batting first: 30% (3 won; 7 lost)
-
APR 12, 2021 05:45 PM IST
RR vs PBKS: Head-to-head stats
Total matches: 21
RR won: 12
PBKS won: 8
Tied: 1 (PBKS won in Super Over)
-
APR 12, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Punjab Kings Squad
KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar
-
APR 12, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals Squad
Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh
-
APR 12, 2021 05:30 PM IST
RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Live
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match No 3 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai. Ahead of the new season, both RR and PBKS have made numerous changes to the squad. The Royals will enter the contest under a new leader - Sanju Samson and with the most expensive player of IPL history - Chris Morris. Rahul's Punjab, on the other hand, has got a new name and some dynamic players in Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith. It's going to be a cracker of a contest as both teams will look to begin their campaign with a win.
