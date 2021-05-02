'Sometimes, you have to swallow your ego when you are not in good touch,' says Jos Buttler after match-winning ton

Jos Buttler admitted that he was not in the best forms in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, prior to his match-winning century for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Buttler, who was not among the runs in the tournament, scored 124 runs in 62 balls in the match.

Buttler's ton helped RR to 220/3 in 20 overs, a target that proved too much for SRH to chase down, who could only muster 165/8 in response, losing the match 55 runs.

Speaking after the match, while accepting the man of the match award, Buttler said that he had to swallow his ego and accept he is out of form to regain his touch.

"I think sometimes you have to swallow your ego when you're not in perfect touch. You have to give yourself time and find your way. I tried to stay in and keep the belief that something will click," Buttler said.

"It's a small ground. The more balls you face you can capitalise in the end. That's been the theme of the IPL - players who are consistent have shown us.

"I pride myself on my performance for the team. We haven't played our best cricket, hopefully for myself and the team we can kick on in the back half of the tournament," he signed off.

