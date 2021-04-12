Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: 'Samson, Tewatia capable of being outstanding performers at international stage,' says Sangakkara
cricket

IPL 2021: 'Samson, Tewatia capable of being outstanding performers at international stage,' says Sangakkara

"Both Sanju and Rahul are capable of not just being regulars, but great and outstanding performers on the international stage," Sangakkara said.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia.(IPL)

Rajasthan Royals Director of Operations praised team captain Sanju Samson and batsman Rahul Tewatia ahead of RR's first match of Indian Premier League 2021 season against Punjab Kings on Monday. Addressing a virtual press conference on Sunday, Sangakkara said that both the players can be outstanding performers on international stage.

"Both Sanju and Rahul are capable of not just being regulars, but great and outstanding performers on the international stage," Sangakkara said.

Also read: RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal now perfectly fine to play in IPL 2021 after contracting COVID-19

"They have an amazing ability, great cricketing sense, and both of them over the years have really progressed. Sanju has been a young batting superstar in the Indian scene for a long time, but the real key is to understand that there is a process to achieve that ambition and to take it to match by match.

"Each innings you play in the IPL, the focus should be on that. It is important that both Samson and Rahul have the trust of the team," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021: How can the Royals contain skipper magnificent KL Rahul?

IPL 2021: Full list of records & milestones KL Rahul can reach this season

'Wish it did not happen': Padikkal set for IPL 2021 after beating COVID-19

Dinesh Karthik named in star-studded commentary panel for 'The Hundred'

"We have a lot of match-winners, not just English specific. With Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, and our fast bowlers, and the key is to have different players who can do something special on the day," Sangakkara went on.

"If it's a different player each time, then that's even better. Everyone is looking forward to starting the tournament," he signed off.

RR had finished at no. 6th position last year and will look to make it through to the playoffs at least this season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP