IPL 2021: 'Samson, Tewatia capable of being outstanding performers at international stage,' says Sangakkara

Rajasthan Royals Director of Operations praised team captain Sanju Samson and batsman Rahul Tewatia ahead of RR's first match of Indian Premier League 2021 season against Punjab Kings on Monday. Addressing a virtual press conference on Sunday, Sangakkara said that both the players can be outstanding performers on international stage.

"Both Sanju and Rahul are capable of not just being regulars, but great and outstanding performers on the international stage," Sangakkara said.

"They have an amazing ability, great cricketing sense, and both of them over the years have really progressed. Sanju has been a young batting superstar in the Indian scene for a long time, but the real key is to understand that there is a process to achieve that ambition and to take it to match by match.

"Each innings you play in the IPL, the focus should be on that. It is important that both Samson and Rahul have the trust of the team," he added.

"We have a lot of match-winners, not just English specific. With Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, and our fast bowlers, and the key is to have different players who can do something special on the day," Sangakkara went on.

"If it's a different player each time, then that's even better. Everyone is looking forward to starting the tournament," he signed off.

RR had finished at no. 6th position last year and will look to make it through to the playoffs at least this season.

