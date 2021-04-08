IPL 2021 schedule: Delhi Capitals matches, timings, opponents and venues

The Delhi Capitals rocked the IPL 2021 auction, acquiring the services of Steve Smith and other key players. Runner-up last year, the Capitals made it to their first ever IPL final but were outplayed by Mumbai Indians as they cantered to their fifth IPL title.

As the IPL returns to India, Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium will be hosting eight matches and although the Capitals will be missing playing at home, they will be eyeing a repeat of last year's performance. Here's a detailed look at DC's schedule for the IPL 2021.

Match 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, April 10, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

Match 2: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, April 15, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

Match 3: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, April 18, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

Match 4: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, April 20, Chennai, 7:30 PM

Match 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, April 25, Chennai, 7:30 PM

Match 6: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 27, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

Match 7: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad, April 29, 7:30 PM

Match 8: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad, May 2, 7:30 PM

Match 9: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, May 8, Ahmedabad, 3:30 PM

Match 10: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, May 11, Kolkata, 7:30 PM

Match 11: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, May 14, Kolkata, 7:30 PM

Match 12: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 17, Kolkata, 3:30 PM

Match 13: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, May 21, Kolkata, 7:30 PM

Match 14: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, May 23, Kolkata, 3:30 PM

The Capitals will be playing five matches in Kolkata, four in Ahmedabad, three in Mumbai and two games in Chennai.