IPL 2021 schedule: Punjab Kings matches, timings, opponents and venues

The Indian Premier League 2021 season is set to kick off on April 9th and Punjab Kings will open their campaign from 12th against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise saw the captain KL Rahul winning the Orange Cap last year, but it was not enough for them to qualify for the top four. The name of the franchise has been changed, Punjab Kings splattered big bucks at the auctions - will things turn out differently for them this year? We are going to have to wait to find out.

IPL 2021 FULL SCHEDULE

Here is the Full schedule of Punjab Kings in IPL 2021:

April 12th, 2021, Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm

April 16th, 2021, Mumbai: Punjab Kings vs CSK, 7.30 pm

April 18th, 2021, Mumbai: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm

April 21st, 2021, Chennai: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30 pm

April 23rd, 2021, Chennai: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30 pm

April 26th, 2021, Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30 pm

April 30th, 2021, Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30 pm

May 2nd, 2021, Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30 pm

May 6th, 2021, Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm

May 9th, 2021, Bangalore: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 3.30 pm

May 13th, 2021, Bangalore: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 3.30 pm

May 15th, 2021, Bangalore: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm

May 19th, 2021, Bangalore: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm

May 22nd, 2021, Bangalore: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30 pm