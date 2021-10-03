IPL 2021: Shakib Al Hassan’s bullet throw ends Kane Williamson’s innings in Dubai - WATCH

Sunrisers Hyderabad are having one of the worst seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Placed at the bottom of the points table, the Orange Army took on Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday and once again suffered a terrible batting collapse in Dubai.

After opting to bat first, SRH lost their opening pair within 4 overs, at a score of 16. Captain Kane Williamson and Priyam Garg came together to anchor the innings but their partnership was short lived. The duo added 22 runs to the third wicket before a direct hit from Shakib Al Hasan ended the innings of SRH skipper.

IPL 2021 KKR vs SRH Live Score and Updates

The incident happened in the 7th over when Williamson played a shot towards the leg side and rushed for a single. It turned out to be a complete misjudgement as Shakib moved across, picked the ball and fired the throw at the bowler’s end. The all-rounders exemplary fielding effort caught the SRH skipper short of the crease.

ALSO READ | ‘Sack the 3rd umpire immediately’: Ex-cricketers react over TV umpire’s decision; Rahul also loses his calm – WATCH

Williamson's decision to bat first backfired as they lost wickets at regular intervals, failing to counter KKR's incisive bowling, especially of Tim Southee and the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine.

While the captain played a knock of 26 runs, all-rounder Abdul Samad made 25 in a mediocre show. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (7 not out) and Siddharth Kaul (7 not out) remained unbeaten in a 12-run ninth-wicket partnership.

For KKR, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy took two wickets apiece while Shakib Al Hasan got one.

(With PTI Inputs)