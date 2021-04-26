IPL 2021: 'Should not have gone to a Super Over,' Shikhar Dhawan explains 'mistakes' made by DC against SRH

When Delhi Capitals posted 159/7 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on a slow Chennai track, courtesy of Prithvi Shaw's fifty, and Rishabh Pant's 37, it seemed like it would be a stiff chase for SRH. The David Warner-led franchise suffered early blows, but Kane Williamson kept them in the hunt. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

The Kiwi skipper smashed 66 runs in 51 balls to help SRH in the hunt, and he helped in pushing the match to a Super Over.

After DC won a thrilling Super Over, chasing down 8 runs, opener Shikhar Dhawan rued the mistakes made by the team and said that his team should have won the match easily.

"It was a thrilling game and shouldn't have gone to the Super Over. We should have won it easily, but we made few mistakes but that's part of the journey," Dhawan told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"I feel that the two boundaries which Avesh got hit, we should have contained them. But, it's part of the game. We were dominating the game whole time, shouldn't have let it go that way in the end," he added.

"It was very tough to bat especially after the powerplay, turning and holding. Kane Williamson played a good knock, he's a champion player and he always shows his class. It's good to win the game in the end. We made it quite thrilling going to the Super Over and chasing it down," Dhawan further said.

Delhi Capitals is now at the second place in the points table with 8 points from 5 matches. The side will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Absolutely, looking forward for it (Ahmedabad) and glad that the wicket's going to be a bit more better than this one. We are playing nice as a team. We are not depending on one player," Dhawan signed off.

