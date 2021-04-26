'He's a kind of batsman who finds out the solution': Ashish Nehra lauds Kane Williamson's 'strong mindset'

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja heaped praise on Kane Williamson whose efforts went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad succumbed to yet another defeat in the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sunday night. While chasing a 160-run target, David Warner & Co posted 159 for 7 and tied the game. The match went to a Super Over in which Delhi Capitals came out victorious. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Williamson was the lone warrior in the chase and fought until the last ball of the chase. He top-scored with an unbeaten 51-ball 66 but unluckily, couldn’t help his team to experience the win.

Also read: 'One guy completely beat us': RCB captain Virat Kohli admits Ravindra Jadeja single-handedly won game for CSK

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Ajay Jadeja said that Williamson is the kind of person who believes in keeping the basics right, no matter what the conditions are.

“You always get a good feeling after watching Kane Williamson. He keeps calm and no matter what the situation is, he gives his hundred percent efforts. He kept going on till the end against Delhi Capitals. Prior to the last four overs, I didn’t feel SRH could take the game till the end but Williamson didn’t lose the nerve.

“SRH needed 5 off four balls after that six in the last over. There were a couple of dot balls and the game should have gone in SRH’s favour. But whenever you look at him [Williamson], you won’t feel that whatever was required to be done for the game, was not done. He keeps the basics right,” Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

“Unlike other big names in the side, Williamson is a player who isn’t bothered by the situation of the wicket or the kind of bowler he is facing. He keeps on doing the basics and maintains his consistency,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Indian and SRH pacer Ashish Nehra lauded Williamson’s mindset and said that the Kiwi cricketer has the ability to find out the solution to every situation.

“I’ve played against Williamson and he is the kind of batsman who finds out the solution. As a batsman, you have to take risk in the T20 format but he is very calculative while taking a risk. For example, the way Kedar Jadhav lost his wicket. It was quite difficult to step out and hit a six to Amit Mishra in this kind of pitch. I’m not saying that was impossible. But Kane Williamson didn’t do that. He stepped out for singles and didn’t go for a six. That defines how strong his mindset,” Nehra told Cricbuzz.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON