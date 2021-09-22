IPL 2021: T Natarajan tests positive for Covid-19, six others isolated but DC vs SRH match to go ahead

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player T Natarajan tested positive for Covid-19 hours before their IPL 2021 match against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Six other members of the SRH squad identified as his close contacts have been isolated. BCCI, however, said the DC vs SRH match will go an as per schedule in Dubai as the rest of the SRH squad members tested negative.

Left-arm seamer Natarajan, who is returning from a long injury lay-off, is currently asymptomatic.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic.

“The medical team has identified the below mentioned six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation,” BCCI said in a release.

The six members identified as close contacts of Natarajan are all-rounder Vijay Shankar, team manager Vijay Kumar, physiotherapist Shyam Sundar J, team doctor Anjana Vannan, logistics manager Tushar Khedkar and net bowler Periyasamy Ganesan.

The BCCI added that all the other members of the SRH squad, who went through RT-PCR tests early on Wednesday.

“The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative. As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai,” BCCI added.

The IPL resumed in Dubai on Sunday with defending champions MI taking on CSK, after it had to be halted in May due to multiple Covid cases in its bio-bubble when the event was being staged in India.

