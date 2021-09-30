IPL 2021, SRH Predicted XI vs CSK: Planning for future, Sunrisers Hyderabad may make more changes

Sunrisers Hyderabad's fate has already been sealed. With just two wins in 10 games. SRH found themselves out of contention for playoffs. But as witnessed in their previous encounter against Rajasthan Royals. SRH are not letting go of the opportunity to stack a few wins before bowing out -- and are smartly testing out their bench strength with an eye on the future. The mega auction will take place next year and this is the perfect opportunity for SRH to plan the players they wish to retain.

Here is SRH's predicted line-up against CSK:

Jason Roy: It was a brilliant debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad for Jason Roy - and he already appears to be the perfect fit to take over David Warner's role from next season.

Wriddhiman Saha (wk): Wriddhiman Saha is good to pair up with Jason Roy at the top, and he perfect foil to Roy's explosive style against RR.

Kane Williamson (c): Kane Williamson will be happy with how his team is still looking to win games - and he will be motivating his players to make the best of the opportunity they are given with the mega auction next year.

Virat Singh: With Priyam Garg not making a mark in the previous game, SRH might give a game to Virat Singh to test him out.

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma finished unbeaten on 22 against RR - and also contributed with the ball. Don't be surprised if he is among the players SRH retain next season.

Abdul Samad: Abdul Samad has been superb in the death overs -- but he would hope he can help his team win a few games to make more impact on IPL.

Jason Holder: Jason Holder has contributed with the ball - and his leadership skills are useful for Kane Williamson.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan continues to be among the most economical bowlers in IPL -- but wickets are drying up for Afghani spinner. He will hope to get more wickets before season ends.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inconsistency in form has become a worry for SRH - and for team India. He will hope he can finish the season strong.

Siddarth Kaul: Siddarth Kaul's final over against RR was tremendous and he will surely get another game in the IPL 2021 season.

Basil Thampi: Sandeep Sharma proved to be expensive against RR - so the franchise might give Basil Thampi a go ahead to test him out.

SRH Predicted XI vs CSK: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma