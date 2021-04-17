IPL 2021, SRH Predicted XI vs MI: Kane Williamson might play, will Sunrisers to stick with Manish Pandey?

Like last year, Sunrisers Hyderabad have again made a woeful start to their Indian Premier League campaign. SRH have lost their first two games and are languishing at second to bottom in the points table. Again, SRH’s weakness has been their middle-order which has failed to take the initiative in crucial times. SRH need to sort out their batting department if they want to qualify for the playoffs. Kane Williamson might come into the side to bolster their batting.

Let’s have a look at SRH’s predicted XI vs MI for IPL 2021, Match No 9.

David Warner (c): The skipper got back into the runs in their last match against RCB. But SRH really need a top innings from their talismanic captain in order to kickstart their campaign.

Wriddhiman Saha: SRH would be hoping that Saha finds his last season form again. The wicket-keeper batsman lends balance to their side.

Manish Pandey: Even though he has been criticised a lot for his performance in the last two matches, SRH might keep faith in the right-handed batsmen as he has consistently scored runs.

Kane Williamson: Jonny Bairstow might be unlucky to miss out as he has been among the runs but Kane Williamson cannot be left on the bench for long as SRH have struggled in the middle-order.

Priyam Garg: Manish Pandey has struggled to keep up run-rate in the last two matches while Vijay Shankar also hasn’t impressed in the two matches that he has played in. SRH could bring in young Priyam Garg.

Abdul Samad: SRH have always shown faith in the big-hitter and he has also impressed cricket experts with his batting exploits. But SRH would hope that the batter finds some consistency.

Jason Holder: His inclusion in the side last year worked wonders for the team. He picked three wickets in the last game against RCB and could be a big threat for MI on Saturday.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan’s selection is a given due to his consistent displays with the ball. He has also improved his contribution with the bat and has become an indispensable component of the SRH team.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar was expensive against KKR in SRH’s first match but was economical against RCB. SRH would hope he regains his form.

T Natarajan: Natarajan hasn’t looked as impressive as last season but would continue to hold onto his place for the time being.

Jagadeesha Suchith: Shahbaz Nadeem played against RCB but did not impress as he gave away 36 runs in four overs. Left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith could come into the side in his place.

SRH Predicted XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jagadeesha Suchith