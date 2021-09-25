IPL 2021, SRH Predicted XI vs PBKS: Desperate Sunrisers set to make a change in the middle order

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are desperate for a victory to stay alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 but they will face an equally determined side in Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday in Sharjah. SRH have got only one win in their 8 matches so far and they did not start their UAE leg on the right note. SRH were hammered by Delhi Capitals in a one-sided match. The Orange Army needs to win all of their remaining six matches and then bank on net run rate to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs.

Here is SRH Predicted XI vs Punjab Kings

David Warner: The Australian opener and an IPL legend has not been at his best off late. He lost his captaincy in the first half of the league and did not start the UAE leg well as he was dismissed for a duck against DC. But Warner is a quality player and can turn things around very quickly. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Wriddhiman Saha: The wicketkeeper-batsman did a great job at the top of the order along with Jonny Bairstow in the Indian leg of IPL 2021. Saha would look to keep that going against PBKS on Saturday.

Kane Williamson: It was an unusually painful innings from SRH captain Kane Williamson the other night against DC. He scored 18 off 26 balls and even in that gave three chances. He needs to score big if SRH want to turn things around.

Manish Pandey: The India middle-order batsman lost his place in ODI and T20I squads and has a point to prove. He needs to take the onus and drive the SRH middle-order.

Kedar Jadhav: It is fair to say that Kedar Jadhav has left his best days behind him but he still has enough firepower in him to match-winning knocks for SRH at No.5

Abdul Samad: The Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder was one of the very few bright spots in the SRH batting line-up against DC. He is a lusty hitter and can give a big finish to the innings.

Mohammad Nabi: The Afghanistan veteran is a shrewd cricketer and can just be the right dose of boost the struggling SRH batting line-up needs. It might not be a bad idea to bring him in place of Jason Holder.

Rashid Khan: He had said before the tournament that he has been working on his batting and it showed in his cameo against DC. There is nothing new to add to his bowling. He is the pillar of the SRH bowling unit but it would be an added advantage for them if he can contribute with the bat.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The India white-ball specialist was not at his best in the previous game against DC. But expect him to make a strong comeback against PBKS on Saturday.

Sandeep Sharma: It was a bit of a surprise why he didn't get the new ball against DC. Hopefully, Williamson will give Sharma an opportunity against PBKS to make early inroads.

Khaleel Ahmed: The left-arm seamer brings the x-factor in the SRH bowling attack. He would be looking to make life difficult for the likes of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.