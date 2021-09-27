IPL 2021, SRH Predicted XI vs RR: With nothing to lose for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Williamson could make multiple changes

Sunrisers Hyderabad became the first team to get knocked out of the IPL 2021 playoffs race on Saturday. Needing 126 runs to win against Punjab Kings, the Kane Williamson-led SRH fell short by 5 runs. They needed a win to stay alive in the race to the playoffs but it wasn't meant to be for the bottom-most placed team. Now, they will be playing for pride and since they have nothing to lose, Williamson could make a host of changes to give some players a feel of the tournament.

Here's a look at our SRH's Predicted XI against RR:

1 Jason Roy: The first change could happen right at the top. David Warner is having a torrid time in IPL 2021 and just hasn't been able to regain his touch in the second phase. England's explosive batter Roy is waiting in the ranks for his chance and he could feature against RR.

2 Wriddhiman Saha (WK): The Bengal wicketkeeper-batsman was the second highest-scorer for SRH on Saturday, scoring 31 off 37 runs. Since he is also an expert gloveman, he is likely to retain his spot.

3 Kane Williamson (C): With all the pressure off his shoulders now, it is time for the skipper to start expressing himself. In 6 matches, he has scored 147 runs including a score of 1 in the previous game.

4 Manish Pandey: With Jonny Bairstow unavailable for the second half of the tournament, Pandey is now the second-highest scorer for SRH in IPL 2021. He continues to remain a valuable asset of the team.

5 Virat Singh/Abhishek Sharma: The second change could be to bring in either Virat or Abhishek instead of an out-of-form Kedar Jadhav, who has neither impressed with the bat nor ball. Virat and Abhishek have played 3 matches each in this edition and are capable of scoring more runs with no pressure whatsoever.

6 Abdul Samad: The all-rounder chipped in with a wicket against PBKS on Saturday but will be mighty disappointed with the mode of his dismissal. Yes, he can hit a long ball but it is now time for him to showcase his talent.

7 Jason Holder: The star of the SRH-PBKS clash has now become an indispensable member of the team. With a valiant 29-ball 47 with the bat and 3/19 with the ball, Holder will hope to receive more support from his teammates.

8 Rashid Khan: As expected, the Afghanistan spin maestro stemmed the run flow of the opposition and was among the wickets against Punjab. Like Holder, he too needs more support from his fellow bowlers.

9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar: It was probably Bhuvneshwar’s last over that made all the difference against Punjab. He leaked 14 runs in a largely disappointing over. However, he will also keep his spot as he is one of India's best T20 bowlers.

10 Jagadish Suchith/Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep Sharma had a good game with the ball. He returned figures of 1/20 in his 4 overs. He walked off with what was speculated to be a finger injury. If he isn't fit, SRH would want to play Suchith, who is an absolute live wire in the field. And he showed that against PBKS, when he grabbed a sensational one-handed diving catch. Plus, he's a handy spinner.

11 Basil Thampi/Khaleel Ahmed: Pacer Thampi could get a game if Khaleel is ruled out to a niggle. The left-arm pacer bowled three overs before limping off due to what looked like a problematic lower back.

SRH's Predicted XI vs RR: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh/Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadish Suchith/Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi/Khaleel Ahmed