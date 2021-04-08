Smith has his say on Pant captaining Delhi Capitals, gives his verdict on Shaw

Steve Smith is geared up ahead of a fresh IPL season. Released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, a team he captained last year, Smith was picked up by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.2 crore and the former Australia captain is eager to put up a fine show. On Wednesday, Ricky Ponting, the head coach of DC, revealed Smith's batting position saying the Australia batsman would be up somewhere in the top three.

Currently undergoing a seven-day quarantine, Smith said he can't wait to get up and hit the ground running. "Yea, I'm excited to get started with Delhi in a couple of day's time, once I get out of quarantine. I look forward to working with Ricky (Ponting), Rishabh, and the rest of the guys. I think we have got a really good squad. So, I can't wait to get started," he said while answering a few questions.

Smith would be playing under a relatively inexperienced captain in Rishabh Pant. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper batsman was announced leader of DC after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Having recently squared off against Pant in the Test series Down Under, Smith is excited to see what the youngster has to offer as captain.

"I'm excited to see Rishabh (Pant) as captain. I think he is an incredible player, as we have seen over the last few months. He has taken his game to a new level, and I think captaincy will suit him really well. So, excited to work underneath him, and hopefully, we can have a successful season," Smith added.

Smith weighed in on his DC teammate Prithvi Shaw, calling the youngster talented and a promising player, and given the wonderful things he has heard about him from none other than Ponting himself, the former Australia captain is convinced of his young teammate's ability to come good this year.

"I'm excited to see how Prithvi Shaw goes about his business. You know, I've heard such big raps from Ricky about his ability and how talented he is. I look forward to seeing him how he plays this tournament and how he goes," Smith pointed out.