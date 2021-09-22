IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI vs DC: With Jonny Bairstow gone, Kane Williamson may recall David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had the worst start to the season of all teams. After one win in seven matches, they are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Moreover, they saw a change in captaincy in the first half of the season and overall, had a torrid start to IPL 2021. However, with the IPL caravan having moved to the UAE, a change in place could bring about a change in their fortune. Tthe team finished third in the group stages in IPL 2020, which took place in the UAE. With Jonny Bairstow unavailable, will David Warner find a place in the XI once again? Let's find out.

Here is a look at SRH's Predicted XI vs DC:

1) David Warner: The Australian batsman not only lost the team captaincy but also lost his place in the side towards the fag end of phase 1. However, with Bairstow unavailable, Warner is likely to open the batting once again. The team would want him to fire as the left-hander is currently fifth in the all-time highest run-getters list of IPL.

2) Wriddhiman Saha (WK): The Bengal wicketkeeper-batsman could also benefit from Bairstow's absence. Since the Englishman will not be there to keep wickets, the management is likely to turn to one of India's best glovemen. Saha played only four matches in the UAE during IPL 13 but smashed 214 runs. This is one stat the skipper would definitely have in mind.

3) Kane Williamson (C): Talking about the skipper, Williamson has been due. In the four matches he played during the first phase, he scored 128 runs, including an unbeaten 66. He had scored over 300 runs on the Emirates soil and would look to go big again if SRH are to make a strong bid for the playoffs.

4) Manish Pandey: The Indian middle-order batsman was often criticized for his slow strike-rate during the first half. However, he amassed 425 runs in 2020 and is one of the most experienced batsmen in the line-up. He will most probably start as well.

5) Vijay Shankar: The Tamil Nadu all-rounder played all seven matches in the first half. While he wasn't particularly effective with the ball, he still holds an upper hand in comparison to the likes of Abhishek Sharma in terms of experience. SRH would want this big hitter to fire.

6) Jason Holder: One big hitter brings us to another. The Windies veteran picked up 14 wickets in last season in the UAE and was the third most successful bowler of the franchise. The "Orange Army" will definitely bank on his experience.

7) Abdul Samad: The explosive lower middle-order batsman played only 4 matches, scoring 36 runs, in the opening half. If he gets going, he has the potential to turn the game on its head single-handedly. Looks like a probable starter.

8) Rashid Khan: This man needs no introduction or justification. One of the most successful bowlers in the history of the tournament and former Afghanistan captain Rashid is an indispensable member of the squad. There is no way he is not playing unless he is unfit or injured.

9) Bhuvneshwar Kumar: One of India's most experienced and successful T20 bowlers Bhuvneshwar is most likely to start the second half. He's had his fair share of injuries over the last 18 months or so but whenever he has played, he has impressed at the top and at the death.

10) Sandeep Sharma: The right-arm medium pacer is one of the most skillful new-ball bowlers on the team. He can get the ball to talk and move a mile and has a knack for picking up wickets in the powerplay. He is definitely someone Williamson wants in his side.

11) T Natarajan: India's pace-bowling sensation is all ready for his return. He bagged 16 wickets in the previous season in the UAE and finished the season as the franchise's second most successful bowler. He could only feature in two matches in the first half of IPL 2021 before being ruled out due to an injury. Thankfully for him and the team, the TN bowler got enough time to recover. Another definite starter for Williamson's army.

