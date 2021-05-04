IPL 2021 suspended: Here is how Twitterati reacted

The IPL Governing Council on Tuesday announced the decision to suspend the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League tournament due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the tournament's bio-bubble. The announcement came after Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19 along with Delhi Capitals' spinner veteran spinner Amit Mishra.

The league organisers also issued a formal statement saying that the safety of its players and staff is paramount.

Also read: IPL 2021 postponed by BCCI after several players test positive for Covid-19

"The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect," the statement read.

Twitterati was quick to respond:

We are in a worldwide pandemic - faced with several challenges. It’s sad to see another big tournament being affected - however it’s the right decision taken at this point. It’s important to understand nothing can be water tight & working against a pandemic is challenging itself — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) May 4, 2021

Covid don’t care.

It has no favorites.



Get well to those sick and hopefully everyone else will get home safe and in good health. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) May 4, 2021

I guess it became inevitable in the last couple of days.....Look forward to calling the action in happier times. The #IPL is a great event and I hope it returns stronger when the world is what we knew it to be — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 4, 2021













The IPL has been staging games without spectators every evening since April 9 despite India’s stretched health system being pushed to the brink by another major wave of the pandemic.

Players from all over the world compete in the lucrative Twenty20 tournament, which was forced by the pandemic to the United Arab Emirates last year.

The BCCI said it would do “everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021."

(With PTI, AP inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON