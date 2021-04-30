Home / Cricket / 'That's what the coach said and I said sign me up': Quinton de Kock reveals what helped him return to form against RR
'That's what the coach said and I said sign me up': Quinton de Kock reveals what helped him return to form against RR

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, de Kock revealed the conversations between him, the coach, and the captain that kept him motivated after a tough Chennai leg.
APR 30, 2021
Quinton de Kock plays a shot during match 24 of the Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals.(PTI)

Quinton de Kock, after three low scores of 2,2, and 3, and a 39-ball 40 in his first four innings of IPL 2021, finally regained fluency with the bat against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. The Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman smashed a 50-ball 70 to power his side to a 7-wicket win and help them stay fourth in the points table.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, de Kock revealed the conversations between him, the coach, and the captain that kept him motivated after a tough Chennai leg.

"To be totally honest it's a better wicket than Chennai in general, it just came on better. We spoke about it, the coach and Rohit did ask us to come out and be positive today and that's what we did. [I] enjoyed getting the team to the end, I don't do that often. I just came out and tried to be positive, that's what the coach said and I said sign me up, I want to be positive. There's a way of going about it. Obviously, I've played enough to know how to go about it," said de Kock.

Proteas batsman de Kock's innings was a very well-constructed one. He started off aggressively, unleashing a flurry of boundaries. Once skipper Rohit Sharma (14) and No.3 batsman Suryakumar Yadav (16) got out, he started to rebuild Mumbai's innings patiently with Baroda all-rounder Krunal Pandya. He rotated the strike well and hit the odd boundary to prevent the required rate from climbing too high. Once Pandya found his feet, the two batsmen brought their aggressive game.

In the end, after Pandya was dismissed for a well-made 26-ball 39, he held one end and allowed Kieron Pollard (16 off 8) to finish the game off in style.

Defending champions MI next play Chennai Super Kings on May 1.

