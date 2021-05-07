‘That too against Andre Russell’: Saba Karim names the ‘most brilliant spell’ of IPL 2021

The Indian Premier League was postponed on Monday after a surge in Covid-19 cases among the staff and players. However, before the postponement, IPL 2021 saw some amazing performances from the players. There were impressive displays from bowlers while batsmen showed their pedigree in various matches.

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim also talked about some of the best performances of IPL 2021. Karim said that RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj’s bowled the ‘most brilliant spell’ when won the match for his team against Kolkata Knight Riders.

READ | Can only imagine how much wine Shastri had': Vaughan hails India's win in Aus

‘The fast bowlers bowled lots of brilliant and effective spells. But in my opinion, Mohammed Siraj bowled the most brilliant spell although he did not take a wicket in that. It was in the match against Kolkata," said Karim on India News.

"Especially the 19th over Mohammed Siraj bowled, that too against Andre Russell. At that time KKR needed nearly 40 runs to win the match and he almost bowled a maiden over. He did not concede any fours or sixes and in the end that over proved very crucial for RCB," Karim continued.

"The sort of batsman Andre Russell is, if he had struck two or three sixes in that over, the equation of the match would have changed in KKR's favor. So, it was a decisive spell from Mohammed Siraj although in the entire match he bowled just three overs, gave only 17 runs and did not take a wicket," added Karim.

So in my opinion, it was an outstanding performance because T20 is generally a batsman's format but to bowl so brilliantly, that too against Andre Russell, it had a huge impact," concluded Karim.

READ | If we fail to complete the IPL, the loss will be close to INR 2500 crore: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Karim also praised Shaw and said he was the young Indian batsman who impressed him the most.

"If we talk about one player, Prithvi Shaw is the young Indian batsman who impressed me the most because we have seen a brilliant turnaround. The impactful knocks Prithvi Shaw has played along with Shikhar Dhawan, because of that only Delhi Capitals are in such a strong situation," Karim said.

"Prithvi Shaw has contributed in every match, and the biggest thing is that the consistency we have seen in his batting is the result of hard work and his strong temperament, and it shows how much effort the youngster has put in to come back in good form," he added.