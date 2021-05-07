'I can only imagine how much red wine Ravi Shastri must have had': Vaughan hails India's 'brilliant series' vs Australia

Michael Vaughan looked back at India's historic Test series win in Australia in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, calling it a 'brilliant series to watch'. After losing the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets, India roared back to take the series 2-1, winning the second and fourth Tests in Melbourne and Brisbane respectively, while the third match in Sydney ended in a magnificent draw.

With Virat Kohli returning home after the first Test, the odds were stacked against India and their stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane. Despite losing several key players to injury as the series progressed, India fought tooth and nail to register one of their greatest Test series wins of all time.

"It was a brilliant series to watch. The Aussies pummeling them at the Adelaide Oval – 26 all out. Then Virat going back home to be next to his wife giving birth. No one gave India a chance, I don't care who you are," Vaughan, the former England captain, said while talking on Fox Cricket

"The way that they bounced back and Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy was spectacular. And then to get to Sydney and the Aussies just pummel them for a few days. There's nothing like a last day battling out for a draw."

If winning the second Test was remarkable in its own sense, what followed in Sydney and Gabba were on epic proportions. With their back against the wall, India produced a memorable draw in Sydney. Starting the final day at 98/2 and needing 309 to win, India battled throughout the day with Rishabh Pant scoring a magnificent 97, along with Cheteshwar Pujara's knock of 77. They added 148 runs and even though the partnership was broke, R Ashwin and an injured Hanuma Vihari produced a marathon match-saving effort.

As the action moved to Gabba for the final game of the series – a venue where Australia had not lost a Test match since 1988, no one gave India a chance, and yet, the visitors proved everyone wrong, winning the match by three wickets, with Pant once again leading India's charge with an unbeaten 89, along with half-centuries from Pujara (56) and young Shubman Gill (91)

"It's a great spectacle when a team just trying to hang in there. A little bit of banter – Ashwin taking a little bit of talking from behind the stumps. And then the Aussies arriving at the Gabba thinking that's all. They just can't get beaten at the Gabba… they’ll steamroll them," Vaughan added.

"Throughout the whole tour, we knew Rishabh Pant was a player. We all know that he's got something very special, but I thought particularly those last two Test matches, pant came to light. It was a brilliant series. I can only imagine how much red wine Ravi Shastri must have had."