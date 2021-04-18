‘They will be keen to bounce back’: RCB head coach Simon Katich points out challenges against ‘very dangerous’ KKR

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore had a terrific start to their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. They defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener and then stunned the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next encounter. RCB are yet to lose a game yet and will be keen to continue their juggernaut when they lock horns with Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday afternoon in Chennai.

Ahead of the clash, the franchise released a video of last-minute preparation in which the RCB players can be seen sweating it out in training sessions for the game against KKR. Head coach Simon Katich believes that the Eoin Morgan-led side may have lost their previous face-off to MI, they still are a 'very dangerous team’. (IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR LIVE CRICKET SCORE)

“We know that KKR played two very good games. They didn't quite get the result in the second game. But they did a lot right, and they are a very dangerous team.

"We know they have a lot of quality with both bat and the ball. They will be keen to bounce back. We are keen to stay on a roll. We know there's still a lot of hard work that needs to be done in this tournament,” Katich said in the video posted by RCB on Twitter.

Katich further pointed out that it’s the first day game of the season, hence, it’s going to be a challenge for both teams to adapt to the conditions.

“It’s a new challenge the fact that it’s a day game. We know that the wicket has been hard work for the batsman at times. There's spin. It's been slow. It's a new challenge, but I know this group is truly hungry.” Katich added.