IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs KKR: Will Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli's RCB maintain form against Eoin Morgan's KKR

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 10 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Virat Kohli & Co will look to continue their unbeaten streak in the tournament as they are yet to lose a game. Eoin Morgan's KKR - which began its campaign with a win - lost the momentum against MI and would be desperate to bounce back. Will KKR be able to stop Kohli's winning spree - let's find out.

