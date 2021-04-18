IND USA
IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score
IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score
Live

IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs KKR: Will Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli's RCB maintain form against Eoin Morgan's KKR

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 10 Updates: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Eoin Morgan -led Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Follow the live updates of IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR match here.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 02:21 PM IST

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 10 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Virat Kohli & Co will look to continue their unbeaten streak in the tournament as they are yet to lose a game. Eoin Morgan's KKR - which began its campaign with a win - lost the momentum against MI and would be desperate to bounce back. Will KKR be able to stop Kohli's winning spree - let's find out.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 18, 2021 02:21 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR: KKR Predicted XI


    This is what we feel KKR's XI will be like: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh/Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

  • APR 18, 2021 02:15 PM IST

    So much history between RCB and KKR

    It was on this very day, 13 years ago, that the IPL kicked off in 2008, and the teams playing that game... well, guess what... were RCB and KKR. Since then, so much has transpired between these 2 teams. Last season, RCB did a double over KKR, beating them in both league matches. In the first encounter, it was an AB special that took the game away from the two-time winners, and in the next, Mohammed Siraj decimated KKR. Can the Knights hit back today?

  • APR 18, 2021 02:08 PM IST

    SRH vs RCB: When and where to watch the live streaming

    CLICK HERE to get the live streaming details of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Match 10 in Chennai

  • APR 18, 2021 02:04 PM IST

    IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Live Score: Maxwell loves spinners

    IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score
    IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score

    He has top-scored for RCB this season with 98 runs so far. What has worked well for him is the fact that he has attacked spin well this season.

  • APR 18, 2021 02:00 PM IST

    RCB vs SRH: Maxwell's form good news for RCB

    ->Glenn Maxwell has displayed a lot of maturity in his batting in the IPL this season, especially in the last game against the Sunrisers to help RCB set a respectable target of 150.


    ->It was the first time in the IPL that he managed to cross the 50-run mark since 2016. In fact, this is the first time since the 2017 IPL season that he has managed to cross the 30-run mark in two consecutive innings.

  • APR 18, 2021 01:51 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR: Watch for Harshal Patel in Chennai

    IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score
    IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score

    Harshal Patel performed exceptionally well at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium & has picked up nine wickets in the 3 games at the venue. He is bagging a wicket every 8 balls at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, representing his best performance among all the venues.

  • APR 18, 2021 01:50 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR: Harshal Patel with a dream start to IPL 2021

    IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score
    IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score

    ->Harshal Patel bagged a first-ever 5-for against the Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the season and followed that up with a brace against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game.


    -> His tally of seven wickets represents the best start to a season by a RCB bowler after two games in terms of wickets taken.


    -> He has already picked up more wickets this season than he did in the previous two seasons combined.

  • APR 18, 2021 01:45 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR Live Score: Russell hustle!

    IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score
    IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score

    Andre Russell has been the Knight Riders’ leading wicket-taker since returning from the ban in 2018 with 36 wickets.

  • APR 18, 2021 01:40 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR: Andre Russell letting the ball do the talking.

    IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score
    IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score

    Andre Russell produced a masterclass of death bowling in the last game against the Mumbai Indians & registered the best figures of the season in just 2 overs. It was also his first ever 5-for in T20 cricket.

  • APR 18, 2021 01:35 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR: Rana loves opening

    IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score
    IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score

    Nitish Rana in particular has enjoyed opening the innings in the IPL, registering five 50+ scores in the 7 innings in which he has opened the batting.

  • APR 18, 2021 01:30 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score: KKR's strength at the top

    Average Runs for Opening Wicket

    19.35-2020 | 62.50-2021

    Average Balls Faced by Opening Pair

    17.78- 2020 | 47.50- 2021

  • APR 18, 2021 01:25 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR Live Score: KKR openers in form

    -> KKR openers Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana have managed to put on 50+ runs for the opening wicket in both their games this season.


    ->This is in stark contrast to last season, where their openers found it difficult to operate as a pair. The Knight Riders’ opening partnership last season lasted less than 20 runs on average with just one 50+ stand throughout the season.

  • APR 18, 2021 01:20 PM IST

    KKR in last 5 games

    vs MI: lost by 10 runs

    vs SRH: won by 10 runs

    vs RR: won by 60 runs

    vs CSK: lost by 6 wickets

    vs PBKS: lost by 8 wickets

  • APR 18, 2021 01:15 PM IST

    RCB in last 5 games

    vs SRH: won by 6 runs

    vs MI: won by 2 wickets

    vs SRH: lost by 6 wickets

    vs DC: lost by 6 wickets

    vs SRH: lost by 5 wickets

  • APR 18, 2021 01:10 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR: In last 5 games

    RCB win by 8 wickets (IPL 2020, Match 39)

    RCB win by 82 runs (IPL 2020, Match 28)

    RCB win by 10 runs (IPL 2019, Match 35)

    KKR win by 5 wickets (IPL 2019, Match 17)

    KKR win by 6 wickets (IPL 2018, Match 29)

  • APR 18, 2021 01:05 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR Head-To-Head

    Total matches: 26

    RCB won: 12

    KKR won: 14

  • APR 18, 2021 01:00 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

    Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

  • APR 18, 2021 12:55 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad

    Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

  • APR 18, 2021 12:49 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR Live Score

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 match No. 10 at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Chennai While Virat's RCB have enjoyed a perfect start, Morgan's KKR have experienced a bumpy ride. Who will triumph in the first match on Sunday? Let's find out.

ipl 2021 ipl royal challenger bangalore kolkata knight riders
Kolkata Knight Riders(Twitter)
Kolkata Knight Riders(Twitter)
Story Saved