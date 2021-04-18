IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, DC vs PBKS: Delhi Capital and Punjab Kings look to get back to winning ways
PL 2021 DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score.
PL 2021 DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score.(IPL)
Live

IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, DC vs PBKS: Delhi Capital and Punjab Kings look to get back to winning ways

  • DC vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 11 Updates: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals take on KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings in 11th match of the season. Follow live score and updates of DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021 match.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 05:28 PM IST

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Live Score: Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings suffered their first loss of the Indian Premier League 2021 season in their last match. Punjab Kings were completely outplayed by Chennai Super Kings while DC suffered a narrow loss to Rajasthan Royals. Both teams will look to rectify the errors when they on each other at the Wankhede Stadium.


Get IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS match Full Scorecard here:-

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 18, 2021 05:21 PM IST

    IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS Live Updates

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 Match No. 11 – Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai. The contest will pit two wicketkeeper captains against each other. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have shown their prowess with the bat in the season and will look to carry on the form to inspire their side.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl
e-paper
PL 2021 DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score.(IPL)
PL 2021 DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score.(IPL)
cricket

IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs PBKS: Both teams look to get back to winning ways

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 05:21 PM IST
  • DC vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 11 Updates: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals take on KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings in 11th match of the season. Follow live score and updates of DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021 match.
READ FULL STORY
Glenn Maxwell in action.(IPL)
Glenn Maxwell in action.(IPL)
cricket

'Like we said about Moeen': Vaughan on why RCB is 'right franchise' for Maxwell

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 05:22 PM IST
IPL 2021: Former England captain Michael Vaughan explains the reasons behind Glenn Maxwell's success for RCB in the ongoing season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli clapped without holding himself back. (Twitter)
Virat Kohli clapped without holding himself back. (Twitter)
cricket

Virat Kohli celebrates enthusiastically as Glenn Maxwell registers another fifty

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Virat Kohli could not hold himself back after Glenn Maxwell reached his fifty against KKR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BCCI logo.(Twitter)
BCCI logo.(Twitter)
cricket

BCCI goes into bat for Olympic inclusion

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Cricket last featured in the 1900 Olympics in Paris and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been pushing for the inclusion of the sport's Twenty20 format in the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Tripathi took a genius catch to remove Virat Kohli. (Twitter)
Rahul Tripathi took a genius catch to remove Virat Kohli. (Twitter)
cricket

KKR's Tripathi takes a stunning catch running backwards to dismiss Kohli - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 04:01 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's quest to get to 6000 IPL runs would have to wait, thanks to an incredible piece of fielding by Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost three games in a row.(PTI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost three games in a row.(PTI)
cricket

'Why not give him a chance,' Ojha names player who may solve SRH's batting woes

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Former India bowler Pragyan Ojha believes that SRH should give a chance to allrounder Kedar Jadhav in their next game as he can offer some experience to the middle-order.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KKR captain Eoin Morgan and RCB skipper Virat Kohli (R). (RCB/Twitter)
KKR captain Eoin Morgan and RCB skipper Virat Kohli (R). (RCB/Twitter)
cricket

Kohli reacts after winning toss against Morgan, RCB include 3 overseas players

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: RCB captain Virat Kohli finally won a toss against Eoin Morgan in Match 10 of the IPL 2021 in Chennai and sounded pleasantly surprised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mark Boucher: File photo(Getty Images)
Mark Boucher: File photo(Getty Images)
cricket

Boucher takes 'massive responsibility' for SA's series loss against Pakistan

ANI |
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Under Boucher's tenure, the Proteas have lost eight of their 11 series but the head coach believes his side is on the right track and the results will start going their way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata Knight Riders(Twitter)
Kolkata Knight Riders(Twitter)
cricket

RCB head coach Simon Katich points out challenges against ‘very dangerous’ KKR

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 02:01 PM IST
RCB head coach Simon Katich believes that the Eoin Morgan-led side may have lost their previous face-off to MI, they still are a 'very dangerous team’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abdul Samad gets run out. (IPL/Twitter)
Abdul Samad gets run out. (IPL/Twitter)
cricket

'Does not deserve to win': Manjrekar slams team selection after SRH's 3rd loss

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 03:17 PM IST
  • Manjrekar tweeted his disappointment after SRH failed to chase down 151 runs against Mumbai on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MI pacers Trent Boult (R) and Jasprit Bumrah (L)(Twitter)
MI pacers Trent Boult (R) and Jasprit Bumrah (L)(Twitter)
cricket

Bumrah one of the best death bowlers, makes my job easier: Boult

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 01:25 PM IST
The dynamic duo of Boult and Bumrah have combined fabulously in the MI set up. The two churned out sensational performance in the last edition to help their side win an unprecedented fifth title.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DC to face Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 match number 11(IPL)
DC to face Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 match number 11(IPL)
cricket

Delhi Capitals hold edge over Punjab Kings as Nortje set to replace Tom Curran

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Both teams are coming into the 'Norther Derby' of IPL after enduring defeats in their previous games but Delhi Capitals are definitely a better side on paper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of David Warner. (PTI)
Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of David Warner. (PTI)
cricket

Kyle Jamieson reveals one trait of Virat Kohli he 'likes to adopt as well'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • "Kohli complements the way I like to go about things," Jamieson said on the eve of RCB's third game against KKR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score(IPL/BCCI)
IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score(IPL/BCCI)
cricket

RCB vs KKR, Live: AB de Villiers, Maxwell power RCB to 204/4 in 20 overs

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 05:24 PM IST
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 10 Updates: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are taking on Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. RCB won the toss and elected to bat first. After two early wickets, Glenn Maxwell and Devdutt Padikkal stitched an 86-run stand to rescue RCB. Maxwell then received great support from AB de Villiers to power RCB to 148/4 after 17 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Jasprit Bumrah (left) and Virender Sehwag(HT Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah (left) and Virender Sehwag(HT Photo)
cricket

‘They are unbeatable as long as they have him’: Sehwag lauds Bumrah

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Speedster Jasprit Bumrah returned with figures of 1/14 in his four overs and bowled an excellent 17th over in which he only conceded three runs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved