IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, DC vs PBKS: Delhi Capital and Punjab Kings look to get back to winning ways
- DC vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 11 Updates: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals take on KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings in 11th match of the season. Follow live score and updates of DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021 match.
DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Live Score: Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings suffered their first loss of the Indian Premier League 2021 season in their last match. Punjab Kings were completely outplayed by Chennai Super Kings while DC suffered a narrow loss to Rajasthan Royals. Both teams will look to rectify the errors when they on each other at the Wankhede Stadium.
Get IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS match Full Scorecard here:-
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 18, 2021 05:21 PM IST
IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS Live Updates
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 Match No. 11 – Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai. The contest will pit two wicketkeeper captains against each other. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have shown their prowess with the bat in the season and will look to carry on the form to inspire their side.
Get our daily newsletter
IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs PBKS: Both teams look to get back to winning ways
- DC vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 11 Updates: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals take on KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings in 11th match of the season. Follow live score and updates of DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021 match.
'Like we said about Moeen': Vaughan on why RCB is 'right franchise' for Maxwell
Virat Kohli celebrates enthusiastically as Glenn Maxwell registers another fifty
- IPL 2021: Virat Kohli could not hold himself back after Glenn Maxwell reached his fifty against KKR.
BCCI goes into bat for Olympic inclusion
KKR's Tripathi takes a stunning catch running backwards to dismiss Kohli - WATCH
- IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's quest to get to 6000 IPL runs would have to wait, thanks to an incredible piece of fielding by Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders
'Why not give him a chance,' Ojha names player who may solve SRH's batting woes
Kohli reacts after winning toss against Morgan, RCB include 3 overseas players
- IPL 2021: RCB captain Virat Kohli finally won a toss against Eoin Morgan in Match 10 of the IPL 2021 in Chennai and sounded pleasantly surprised.
Boucher takes 'massive responsibility' for SA's series loss against Pakistan
RCB head coach Simon Katich points out challenges against ‘very dangerous’ KKR
'Does not deserve to win': Manjrekar slams team selection after SRH's 3rd loss
- Manjrekar tweeted his disappointment after SRH failed to chase down 151 runs against Mumbai on Saturday.
Bumrah one of the best death bowlers, makes my job easier: Boult
Delhi Capitals hold edge over Punjab Kings as Nortje set to replace Tom Curran
Kyle Jamieson reveals one trait of Virat Kohli he 'likes to adopt as well'
- "Kohli complements the way I like to go about things," Jamieson said on the eve of RCB's third game against KKR.