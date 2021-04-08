'This could be the year he proves how good a player he is': Deep Dasgupta's prediction on RCB's new recruit

Australia's Glenn Maxwell had a forgettable season of Indian Premier League last year. The right-handed batsman struggled to get runs. In 13 games, he scored just 108 runs at an average of 15.42 for Kings XI Punjab and was on the receiving end of criticism.

But surprisingly, Maxwell's popularity at the auctions was not affected by the performance and he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹14.25 crore in February.

While there is a lot of uncertainty among fans on how Maxwell will perform this season, and whether he could make an impact for RCB in IPL 2021, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta feels this could be the year for him.

"I just have a feeling that this franchise might suit his personality and the way he plays his cricket. There is a lot of similarity in terms of the franchise, which is RCB and Glenn Maxwell," Dasgupta told Sports Today.

"So, I think this could be a year where Glenn Maxwell can prove he is as good a player in the IPL as he is any other tournament in the world," Dasgupta pointed out," he added.

"One of the biggest additions, for me, I would be really, really interested to see Glenn Maxwell at RCB. Does this franchise suit him? He has been around in the IPL but will this franchise suit him?" he further said.

RCB will open their campaign against the defending champions Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

