Umesh Yadav takes splendid one-handed catch in training for Delhi Capitals - WATCH

Umesh Yadav is one of the several pacers in the squad of Delhi Capitals for Indian Premier League 2021. The India fast bowler was picked by DC for ₹1 crore in the auction but doesn't look like a first-team starter for the team. DC have the likes of Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Andrich Nortje in the squad and the competition for places is heating up with Avesh Khan also performing well against Chennai Super Kings.

However, Umesh is continuing to put the work in training and recently took a stunning catch during practice. DC posted a video on Twitter of Umesh taking a diving one-handed catch while bowling to Ajinkya Rahane.

Umesh has seen many ups and downs in his career. Despite being a regular in the Indian Test squad, Umesh’s international appearances have been too few and far in between in recent years. His white-ball status is even grim. Umesh Yadav’s last white-ball match for India was two years ago and in the last IPL, he played only two matches before being released by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Umesh, however, is determined to prove his mettle as a white-ball cricketer. The right-arm seamer is out to erase the misconception some people have about his limited-overs performance in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

“People think I’m not a good white-ball bowler,” said Umesh Yadav when he was asked to name the biggest misconception about him as white-ball cricket in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

"I started my IPL career with the Delhi team, so the Delhi franchise feels like home to me. I know a lot of players in the team. I have been playing with the likes of Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant for quite some time. So, it doesn't feel like I am joining a new team. I am already feeling very comfortable in the Delhi Capitals camp," said Umesh.

Umesh has so far picked up 119 wickets in 121 IPL matches at an average of 30.07. His economy rate of 8.51 is slightly on the higher side, something which even Umesh knows he needs to work on.