IPL 2021: Kohli fumes, smashes boundary cushion in agony as Vijay Shankar takes a stunner to dismiss RCB captain - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli once again lost his wicket in the 30’s while batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Wednesday night. He was dismissed by Caribbean all-rounder Jason Holder on 33. Interestingly, Kohli had scored same number of runs – 33 – before losing his wicket too Jasprit Bumrah in the series opener against Mumbai Indians.

Holder got the breakthrough on the first ball of the thirteenth over. Kohli looked to pull a thigh-high delivery but got a top-edge. All-rounder Vijay Shankar sprinted in in from long leg and slid on his knees to grab an astonishing catch. (IPL 2021 SRH vs RCB LIVE SCORE)

Here’s the video:

Kohli wasn’t happy on his dismissal and his agony was clearly visible as he hit the boundary cushion out of frustration on his way back to the RCB dugout.

Check out Kohli's reaction:

ALSO READ | DC await Nortje, Rabada's 2nd RT-PCR test results; out of match against RR

RCB managed only 149 for 8 against SRH after being asked to bat first. Maxwell was the top scorer, hitting five fours and three maximums with skipper Virat Kohli (33) Shahbaz Ahmed (14) and Kyle Jamieson (12) providing valuable contributions.

SRH bowlers, led by West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder (3/30) and star spinner Rashid Khan (2/18), put up superlative show and picked up wickets at regular intervals.

At the top of the order, RCB captain Virat Kohli made 33 off 29 ball before but his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal, returning to the team after recovering from COVID-19, got out for 11.

(With PTI Inputs)