IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs RCB: David Warner’s SRH look to bounce back against Virat Kohli-led RCB
SRH vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Score: After beginning the season with a victory, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to consolidate their position as they square off against David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. RCB will enter the face-off on the back of a morale-boosting win defending champions Mumbai Indians. They will be strengthened further when Devdutt Padikkal returns after his recovery from COVID-19 . SRH, on the other hand, had a disappointing start as they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in their tournament opener. They will look to make a strong comeback in the league to gain some valuable points.
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 14, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad
David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman
-
APR 14, 2021 05:02 PM IST
SRH vs RCB, IPL 2021 Match 6 LIVE
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 match No. 6 at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Chennai. Both team will be meeting for 18th time in the IPL and for the first time in IPL 2021. RCB heads into this contest on the back of a thrilling win against defending champions Mumbai Indians, while SRH lost their opening game to the Kolkata Knight Riders.
SRH vs RCB, Live: David Warner’s SRH look to bounce back against Kohli-led RCB
RCB Predicted XI: Kohli likely to make a change to accommodate Padikkal
- IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB: Here is a look at Royal Challengers Bangalore's Predicted XI for their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.
SRH vs RCB live streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
- SRH vs RCB Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 6 Online: Here's how you can watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League match today on Hotstar.
SRH vs RCB Preview: Kohli's settled unit look for successive wins in IPL 2021
- IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH: While RCB might have chased and won against Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, it was SRH, who looked like the better chasers despite losing the match.