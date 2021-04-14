IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs RCB: David Warner’s SRH look to bounce back against Virat Kohli-led RCB

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Score: After beginning the season with a victory, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to consolidate their position as they square off against David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. RCB will enter the face-off on the back of a morale-boosting win defending champions Mumbai Indians. They will be strengthened further when Devdutt Padikkal returns after his recovery from COVID-19 . SRH, on the other hand, had a disappointing start as they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in their tournament opener. They will look to make a strong comeback in the league to gain some valuable points.

