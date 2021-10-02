‘We didn't field that well’: Eoin Morgan admits dropped catches cost them the game against PBKS in Dubai

Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday caused a major upset, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 5 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match no. 45 in Dubai. After batting first, KKR scored 165 for 7 with opener Venkatesh Iyer scoring 67 off 49 balls. In reply, Punjab chased down the target in 19.3 overs, with KL Rahul (67 off 55) leading from the front. Shahrukh Khan smashed an important 22 not out off nine balls.

KKR posted a challenging total on the board but a poor fielding show and a few missed chances cost them the match. After experiencing a close defeat, skipper Eoin Morgan admitted that the dropped catches created the difference.

“Initially we didn't field that well, we put catches down, myself early and other guys, it has cost us. When the game gets that tight towards the end, extra few wickets down would have helped us. Equally I thought we fought hard, batted really well and probably had a par score. Not a winning score on that wicket but thought the bowlers did a good job. Kings played well and then we fought back, catches have cost us,” told Morgan to the broadcasters after KKR’s defeat.

“I think everyone that went out there found it difficult to get going initially, it was not an easy wicket to start on. But after having a strong 13-14 overs we didn't capitalize on that platform. We have played some great cricket in the second half and have some positives to take away from tonight as well. Two more games to go, we will fight hard and hopefully get a couple of good results and be in the playoffs,” he added.

Kolkata, who are currently placed 4th on the points table, will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in Dubai.