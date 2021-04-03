IPL 2021: Who are the top 5 run-getters in Indian Premier League history?

The Indian Premier League is set to return on April 9th with Mumbai Indians facing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match in Mumbai. The 14th edition will be held in India and looks set to be an exhilarating affair for the fans and players. MI would again look to defend their title against the likes of CSK, RCB, DC, KXIP, KKR, SRH and RR.

Before the start of IPL 2021, let’s take a look at the highest run-getters in the history of the tournament. Virat Kohli leads the standing with David Warner being the only non-Indian in the top five.

Virat Kohli: The RCB skipper is a run-machine where he dominates the bowlers in all formats of the game. Even in the IPL, Kohli is the highest run-getter with 5878 runs in 184 innings. He has an impressive average of 38 and a strike rate of 130.73. Kohli has always been amongst the top run-scorers in the last 6-7 seasons. The RCB skipper has scored 5 centuries in his IPL career.

Suresh Raina: Behind Kohli in the charts is Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina. The left-hander is a mainstay in the CSK side and has often bailed out the team in crunch situations. Raina has hit 5368 runs at an average of 33.34 while batting in the middle-order.

David Warner: The Australian has been ever-present in the league since the 2009 edition. Starting out with Delhi Daredevils, Warner has become one of the most consistent batsmen in the league. The SRH captain has scored 5354 runs at an average of 42.71. He provides explosive starts to the SRH team and will look to lead the side to their second IPL title.

Rohit Sharma: He might not be the most prolific run-getter in the league but Rohit Sharma has etched his name in history after leading the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. ‘Hitman’ is fourth in the list of run-scorers with 5230 in 195 innings. He has 39 fifties and one hundred to his name.

Shikhar Dhawan: He has often gone under the radar but Shikhar Dhawan has always performed when his team has needed him. Last year, Dhawan hit back-to-back hundreds to power his Delhi Capitals to the final of IPL 2020. Dhawan 5197 runs at an average of more than 34 with 2 centuries and 41 fifties.