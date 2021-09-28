IPL 2021: Why Delhi Capitals left out Prithvi Shaw against Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant on Tuesday announced a major change in the team's playing XI in the Indian Premier League 2021 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. After KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl, Pant was asked about his thoughts on batting first.

The DC skipper said that his side wanted to bat first, so he was happy to do so. But then Pant announced the playing XI which included a significant switch.

IPL 2021, DC vs KKR - LIVE!

DC opener Prithvi Shaw was replaced by Steve Smith in the team. While addressing the change, Pant revealed that Shaw missed out as he is suffering from an injury.

“We were looking to bat first anyway. We don't really know what the conditions are like. 150-160 should be good, since the wicket looks slow," Pant said at the toss.

“We are looking to take one match at a time, and hope we can win this game and qualify for the playoffs for sure. Prithvi is injured and Steve Smith comes in, that's the only change,” he added.

Meanwhile, KKR also made two changes in the bowling attack with Prasidh Krishna being replaced by Sandeep Warrier, and Tim Southee replacing Andre Russell.

“We're bowling first. I don't know what the wicket will be like, but it's not a belter, and not too bad, so somewhere in between. Setting a score might be a challenge, so we'll try bowling. As a team we are focussed on taking it game by game. We have played good cricket in the second half and we have gone up from second-last position and we want to continue that performance. My performance has been a roller-coaster, so as long as the team is doing well. Sandeep Warrier comes in for Prasidh Krishna and Southee comes in for Andre Russell,” Morgan said at the toss.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier

