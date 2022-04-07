'If he wants to make Test comeback based on T20s, he's to score 600-700 runs': Aakash on out-of-favour India star

Pat Cummins on Wednesday went berserk against five-time champions Mumbai Indians, putting up an incredible batting show to take Kolkata Knight Riders over the line. The Australian Test skipper equalled the record for the fastest fifty in the IPL as he hit a 14-ball half-century to join KL Rahul on top of the leaderboard. He even hit Daniel Sams for 35 runs in the 16th over, helping Kolkata complete a chase of 162 with as many as four overs to spare. (LSG vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2022)

While Cummins headlined the game with his fireworks towards the end, Kolkata made a sedate start with Ajinkya Rahane perishing on just seven. The 33-year-old KKR opener got caught by Daniel Sams on Tymal Mills' delivery, with only 16 runs on the board. Rahane has managed to score just 28 runs in his last three innings after starting the tournament with a 44 against Chennai Super Kings.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels Rahane's lowly scores diminish the possibility of his Test return. Calls for dropping Rahane from the Test squad only grew louder throughout 2021 before the batter faced the oust. He was dropped for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

"Ideally not, because what is the relation between IPL and Test cricket? But that's practically what happens (getting a Test call-up based on IPL performance). But Ajinkya hasn't really capitalized yet. He has not been able to grab the opportunities. If he wants to make a Test comeback based on T20s, then he has to score a minimum of 600-700 runs," Aakash said on his YouTube channel.

Rahane, who had been with the Delhi Capitals over the past two years, was snapped up by Kolkata for ₹1 crore in the February auction. The out-of-favour India senior is yet to hit a substantial knock in KKR colours but has got the backing of team mentor David Hussey, who believes Rahane has “at least” five to ten years of international cricket in him.

“He's been a class player for over a decade, he's dominated for Rajasthan Royals and I believe he has at least 5-10 years of international cricket left in him,” Hussey had said before the start of the season.

“He might not be scoring the runs he wants recently but the way he is training he's going to dominate in the IPL and also he's a leader amongst the group as well.”

