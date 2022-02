IPL 2022 Auction: Full list of 204 players sold after two frantic days of bidding war

It was a long affair but the IPL 2022 mega auction has finally concluded. During 19 hours of fierce auction process, out of 590 players, 204 were sold - including 67 overseas players - with all 10 teams combining to shell out a gobsmacking ₹551 crore. After 74 players were bought by respective franchises on the opening day, Day 2 witnessed an accelerated auction process, during which 130 players found takers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The biggest highlights and the most expensive buy of the second day was England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, whose big-hitting skills were admired by many teams, but bagging him were the Punjab Kings for ₹11.5 crore. Next up was his England teammate Jofra Archer, who will now represent the most successful franchise in IPL history, the Mumbai Indians after getting paid ₹8 crore. Besides, three of India’s Under-19 World Cup winning stars hit jackpot too as all 10 teams scurried to finalise their squad composition.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Auction Day 2 Highlights

Here is the entire list of 203 players sold during two busy days of the mega-auction hosted in Bengaluru.

Shikhar Dhawan (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 8.25 Crore Ravichandran Ashwin (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 5 Crore Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 7.25 Crore Kagiso Rabada (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 9.25 Crore Trent Boult (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 8 Crore Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 12.25 Crore Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans) – Rs. 6.25 Crore Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 7 Crore Quinton de Kock (Lucknow Super Giants) – ₹ 6.75 Crore David Warner (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 6.25 Crore Manish Pandey (Lucknow Super Giants) – ₹ 4.60 Crore Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 8.50 Crore Robin Uthappa (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 2 Crore Jason Roy (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 2 Crore Devdutt Padikkal (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 7.75 Crore Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 4.40 Crore Nitish Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 8 Crore Jason Holder (Lucknow Super Giants) – ₹ 8.75 Crore Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 10.75 Crore Deepak Hooda (Lucknow Super Giants) – ₹ 5.75 Crore Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 10.75 Crore Washington Sundar (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 8.75 Crore Krunal Pandya (Lucknow Super Giants) – ₹ 8.25 Crore Mitchell Marsh (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 6.50 Crore Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 6.75 Crore Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 15.25 Crore Jonny Bairstow (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 6.75 Crore Dinesh Karthik (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 5.50 Crore Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 10.75 Crore T Natarajan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 4 Crore Deepak Chahar (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 14 Crore Prasidh Krishna (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 10 Crore Lockie Ferguson (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 10 Crore Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 7.75 Crore Mark Wood (Lucknow Super Giants) – ₹ 7.50 Crore Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 4.20 Crore Shardul Thakur (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 10.75 Crore Mustafizur Rahman (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 2 Crore Kuldeep Yadav (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 2 Crore Rahul Chahar (Punjab Kings) - ₹ 5.2 Crore Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 6.50 crore Priyam Garg (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 20 Lakh Abhinav Sadarangani (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 2.60 Crore Dewald Brevis (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 3 Crore Ashwin Hebbar (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 20 Lakh Rahul Tripathi (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 8.50 crore Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 3.80 Crore Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 6.50 Crore Sarfaraz Khan (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 20 Lakh Shahrukh Khan (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 9 Crore Shivam Mavi (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 7.25 Crore Rahul Tewatia (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 9 Crore Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 1.1 Crore Harpreet Brar (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 3.8 Crore Shahbaz Ahmed (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 2.4 Crore KS Bharat (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 2 Crore Anuj Rawat (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 3.4 Crore Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 60 Lakhs Sheldon Jackson (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 60 Lakhs Jitesh Sharma (Punjab Sharma) – ₹ 20 Lakh Basil Thampi (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 30 Lakh Kartik Tyagi (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 4 Crore Akashdeep (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 20 Lakh KM Asif (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 20 Lakh Avesh Khan (Lucknow Super Giants) – ₹ 10 Crore Ishan Porel (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 25 Lakh Tushar FSimae (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 20 Lakh Ankit Rajpoot (Lucknow Super Giants) – ₹ 50 Lakh Noor Ahmad (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 30 Lakh Murugan Ashwin (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 1.60 Crore KC Cariappa (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 30 Lakh Shreyas Gopal (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 75 Lakh Jagadeesha Suchith (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 20 Lakh R Sai Kishore (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 3 Crore Aiden Markram (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 2.6 Crore Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 1 Crore Mandeep Singh (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 1.1 Crore Liam Livingstone (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 11.5 Crore Dominic Drakes (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 1.1 Crore Jayant Yadav (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 1.7 Crore Vijay Shankar (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 1.4 Crore Odean Smith (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 6 Crore Marco Jansen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 4.2 Crore Shivam Dube (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 4 Crore Krishnappa Gowtham (Lucknow Super Giants) – ₹ 90 Lakh Khaleel Ahmed (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 5.2 Crore Dushmantha Chameera (Lucknow Super Giants) – ₹ 2 Crore Chetan Sakariya (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 4.2 Crore Sandeep Sharma (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 50 Lakh Navdeep Saini (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 2.6 Crore Jaydev Unadkat (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 1.3 Crore Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 65 Lakh Shahbaz Nadeem (Lucknow Super Giants – ₹ 50 Lakh Maheesh Theekshana (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 70 Lakh Rinku Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 55 Lakh Manan Vohra (Lucknow Super Giants) – ₹ 20 Lakh Lalit Yadav (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 65 Lakh Ripal Patel (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 20 Lakh Yash Dhull (Delhi Capitals) - ₹ 50 Lakh N Tilak Verma (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 1.7 Crore Mahipal Lomror (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 95 Lakh Anukul Roy (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 20 Lakh Darshan Nalkande (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 20 Lakh Sanjay Yadav (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 50 Lakh Raj Angad Bawa (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 2 Crore Rajvardhan Hangargekar (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 1.5 Crore Yash Dayal (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 3.2 Crore Simarjeet Singh (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 20 Lakh Finn Allen (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 80 Lakh Devon Conway (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 1 Crore Rovman Powell (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 2.8 Crore Jofra Archer (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 8 Crore Rishi Dhawan (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 55 lakh Dwaine Pretorius (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 50 Lakh Sherfane Rutherford (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 1 Crore Daniel Sams (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 2.6 Crore Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 1.9 Crore Romario Shepherd (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 7.7 Crore Jason Behrendorff (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 75 Lakh Obed Mccoy (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 75 Lakh Tymal Mills (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 1.5 Crore Adam Milne (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 1.9 Crore Subhranshu Senapati (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 20 lakh Tim David (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 8.2 Crore Pravin Dube (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 50 Lakh Prerak Mankad (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 20 Lakh Suyash Prabhudessai (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 30 Lakh Vaibhav Arora (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 2 Crore Mukesh Choudhary (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 20 Lakh Rasikh Dar (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 20 Lakh Mohsin Khan (Lucknow Super Giants) – ₹ 20 Lakh Chama Milind (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 25 Lakh Sean Abbott (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 2.4 Crore Alzarri Joseph (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 2.4 Crore Riley Meredith (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 1 Crore Ayush Badoni (Lucknow Super Giants – ₹ 20 Lakh Aneeshwar Gautam (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 20 Lakh Baba Indrajith (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 20 Lakh Chamika Karunaratne (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 50 Lakh R Samarth (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 20 Lakh Abhijeet Tomar (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 40 Lakh Pradeep Sangwan (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 20 Lakh Pratham Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 20 Lakh Writtick Chatterjee (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 20 Lakh Shashank Singh (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 20 Lakh Kyle Mayers (Lucknow Super Giants) – ₹ 50 Lakh Karan Sharma (Lucknow Super Giants) – ₹ 20 Lakh Baltej Dhanda (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 20 Lakh Saurabh Dubey (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 20 Lakh Mohd. Arshad Khan (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 20 Lakh Ansh Patel (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 20 Lakh Ashok Sharma (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 55 Lakh Anunay Singh (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 20 Lakh David Miller (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 3 Crore Sam Billings (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 2 Crore Wriddhiman Saha (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 1.9 Crore Matthew Wade (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 2.4 Crore C Hari Nishanth (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 20 Lakh Anmolpreet Singh (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 20 Lakh N Jagadeesan (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 20 Lakh Vishnu Vinod (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 50 Lakh Chris Jordan (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 3.6 Crore Lungi Ngidi (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 50 Lakh Karn Sharma (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 50 Lakh Kuldeep Sen (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 20 Lakh Alex Hales (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 1.5 Crore Evin Lewis (Lucknow Super Giants) – ₹ 2 Crore Karun Nair (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 1.4 Crore Glenn Phillips (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 1.5 Cr Tim Seifert (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 50 Lakh Nathan Ellis (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 75 Lakh Fazalhaq Farooqi (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – ₹ 50 Lakh Ramandeep Singh (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 20 Lakh Atharva Taide (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 20 Lakh Dhruv Jurel (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 20 Lakh Mayank Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants) – ₹ 20 Lakh Tejas Baroka (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 20 Lakh Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 50 Lakh Gurkeerat Singh (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 50 Lakh Tim Southee (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 1.5 Crore Rahul Buddhi (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 20 Lakh Benny Howell (Punjab Kings) – ₹ 40 Lakh Kuldip Yadav (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 20 Lakh Varun Aaron (Gujarat Titans) – ₹ 50 Lakh Ramesh Kumar (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 20 Lakh Hrithik Shokeen (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 20 Lakh K Bhagath Verma (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 20 Lakh Arjun Tendulkar (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 30 Lakh Shubham Garhwal (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 20 Lakh Mohammad Nabi (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 1 Crore Umesh Yadav (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 2 Crore James Neesham (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 1.5 Crore Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 2 Crore Vicky Ostwal (Delhi Capitals) – ₹ 20 Lakh Rassie van der Dussen (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 1 Crore Daryl Mitchell (Rajasthan Royals) – ₹ 75 Lakh Siddharth Kaul (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 75 Lakh B Sai Sudharsan (Lucknow Super Giants) – ₹ 20 Lakh Aryan Juyal (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 20 Lakh Luvnith Sisodia (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 20 Lakh Fabian Allen (Mumbai Indians) – ₹ 75 Lakh David Willey (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹ 2 Crore Aman Khan (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹ 20 Lakh Prashant Solanki (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹ 1.2 Crore

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IPL 2022 - which will be the 15th edition of the biggest and most popular T20 cricket league in the world - will see 10 teams fight for the ultimate prize.