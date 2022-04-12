‘I’ve learned a lot from MS Dhoni': Captain Faf sends strong message ahead of CSK vs RCB encounter

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to end their winless run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday evening. The defending champions have got off to a worst possible start, having lost all the four matches they've played so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, RCB will enter the contest on the back of an impressive seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, and will look to return with a positive result.

The contest will also see star batter and current RCB captain Faf du Plessis up against his former franchise. Sharing his thoughts ahead of the contest, the former South Africa international hoped to put up a strong performance against CSK.

Also Read | Virat said to the cameraman 'Go to him. He is the man today': India youngster says Kohli's gesture gave him 'goosebumps'

“It would be really great to play against Chennai. As I said I have got an incredible amount of love and respect from the people for everything that they have done. So it would be a great day to see everyone again and obviously when we walk on the field hopefully I can put in some performances to get RCB the win on that game,” said the former Proteas player while speaking on the Inside RCB show on Star Sports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Du Plessis stated that he is in a spot, where he can draw inspiration from two of the greatest leaders of Indian cricket. He also spoke about learning a lot from former CSK captain MS Dhoni and called him a “fantastic captain.”

“I'm extremely grateful for Chennai and being around with them for more than 10 years. They have a special place in my heart and I have learned a lot from MS Dhoni, he's a fantastic captain as well, so I'm sitting in a position where I can learn from two of the great leaders in Indian cricket,” he concluded.