IPL 2022, DC Predicted XI vs LSG: David Warner, Anrich Nortje available for selection; Tim Seifert likely to sit out

IPL 2022, DC Predicted XI vs LSG: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals kicked-off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign on a remarkable note, securing a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the opener. However, the franchise were soon handed a reality check by Hardik Panyda-led Gujarat Titans in the second encounter, which they lost by 14 runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi unit will now look to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who are on a two-match winning spree.

As Delhi aim to bounce back on winning ways, here is what their Playing XI could look like against LSG.

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has not been in the greatest of forms but will surely look to deliver in the clash against Lucknow.

David Warner: The swashbuckling Aussie opener will reunite with the franchise for a second stint and will look to make a strong start to his IPL 2022 campaign.

Mandeep Singh: Delhi Capitals batting is not very strong at least if we go by the papers. This therefore provides the Punjab cricketer an opportunity to rise up to the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rishabh Pant: The Delhi Capitals skipper will be itching to get some runs and lead the team from the front.

Lalit Yadav: He has so far proved to be a vital cog in the Delhi Capitals batting line-up and the franchise will hope the 25-year-old does what he has been doing so far.

Axar Patel: The all-rounder was expensive in Delhi's clash against Gujarat but he proved to be match-winner against Mumbai.

Rovman Powell: The Windies all-rounder brings depth to Delhi's not so inspiring batting line-up.

Shardul Thakur: The medium-pacer, who has time and again shown his batting abilities, will look to be an asset to the side in both the departments of the game.

Anrich Nortje: The South Africa speedster is available for selection, DC assistant coach Shane Watson confirmed in the pre-match presser.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kuldeep Yadav: The Chinaman will form a good spin duo with Axar and hence he should be considered a must pick in the playing XI.

Mustafizur Rahman: The Bangladeshi quick was exceptional in the clash against Titans and will look to draw inspiration from it and produce a similar show against Lucknow.