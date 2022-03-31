'I'm just 24 and bowling over 140. Can serve Indian cricket for long time': Out-of-favour pacer eyes comeback with IPL

Delhi Capitals started their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign with a four-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel turned up as unlikely heroes with the willow for Delhi, mustering 75 off only 30 balls for the unbroken seventh wicket and taking their team home at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. (Also Read | 'I'm gutted not to be there': England star 'frustrated' to watch IPL 2022 on TV)

Kuldeep Yadav spearheaded Delhi's bowling unit by plucking a three-fer and the only other bowler to pluck wickets was Khaleel Ahmed. The left-arm pacer, previously a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad, removed Tilak Verma (22) and Tim David (12) to return with figures of 2/27 in his four overs.

The lanky pacer may have last played for India in 2019, but he's confident of a return to the national setup. Khaleel, who has come back to his first IPL franchise after four seasons with Hyderabad, believes fans will see a different version of the left-arm quick in the ongoing tournament.

“I have worked a lot on my bowling – both in red and white-ball cricket. I am in better shape now. I am a much better bowler now. I am bowling 140 kmph plus consistently. I have worked a lot on swing bowling. I think I can serve India for 10-12 years and I am raring to go. I know where I stand. I am prepared. You will see a different Khaleel this time in the IPL and for India in the future,” Khaleel told The Times of India.

“I am just 24 and bowling over 140. I can swing the ball also. I am sure I can serve Indian cricket for a long time. I just need to be fit and confident. If I get the chance, you will see a different Khaleel Ahmed,” he added.

Khaleel also heaped praise on Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant, who is leading the franchise for the second time after guiding it to the playoffs last year. The team is searching for elusive IPL trophy since the tournament's inception in 2008.

“I am confident Delhi Capitals will win their maiden title this time. Rishabh is a talented captain and has been doing really well for Delhi. I am sure Rishabh will lead Delhi to their maiden title win, he said.

