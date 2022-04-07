'It can provide big headache': DC's Shane Watson shoots warning for Rahul and co. over problem of 'plenty' in LSG XI

The fifteenth game of the 2022 Indian Premier League game sees Delhi Capitals taking on the Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. The Capitals made a bright start to the tournament, defeating five-time champions Mumbai Indians by four wickets; however, the side fell to a 14-run loss in their second game against Gujarat Titans. Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, are on a superb run with two successive wins (against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'We're working with him. If he improves that, he can take down any opposition': Watson reveals plans for DC's India star

With the arrival of Jason Holder in the side in its last game, Lucknow Super Giants have further bolstered their all-round attack. Their XI against the Sunrsiers saw three quality all-rounders – Holder, Krunal Pandya, and Deepak Hooda, even as the latter didn't bowl throughout the game. The Capitals, meanwhile, have handy all-round options in Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur among experienced players. Lalit Sharma could well be on his way to have his breakthrough season in the IPL as well, if he succeeds in capitalizing on his strong start.

Regardless, LSG's all-round strength poses a potential threat for the opposition and Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson doesn't disagree.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Having quality all-round options is a huge advantage to the captain, there’s no doubt. If one of the main bowlers is having an off-day, you can mix and match your bowlers, try to limit the damage," Watson told Hindustan Times during a media interaction ahead of the side's clash against the Super Giants.

“Krunal Pandya has bowled really well, so did Deepak. Jason Holder was a huge inclusion in the last game for LSG. So, there’s no doubt that having all-round bowling options plays a part.”

However, Watson also stated that it could also backfire for Rahul and co.

“But at the same time, you can’t also have too many bowling options. It can be difficult to decide how you’re going to give everyone a go. It’s great to have plenty of options but sometimes, it can provide a big headache for the captain. But at the moment, they have all the bases covered," said Watson.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}