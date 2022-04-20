Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings game to go ahead, DC vs RR fixture moved to Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium
cricket

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings game to go ahead, DC vs RR fixture moved to Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium

The IPL 2022 match 32 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will go on as per schedule, the IPL informed in a statement. However, DC's next game, which was to take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday against the Rajasthan Royals, will now be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
The DC vs PBKS game is on tonight. (IPL)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 06:45 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

The IPL 2022 match 32 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will go on as per schedule, the IPL announced on Wednesday. However, DC's next game, which was to take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday against the Rajasthan Royals, will now be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 34 – Delhi Capital versus Rajasthan Royals from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai scheduled on April 22th, 2022.The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th Covid case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr. Tim Seifert returning positive in today's RT-PCR testing," read the statement.

"The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of Covid testing today. Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of Covid tests returned negative today."

More to follow…

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2022 delhi capitals punjab kings
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP