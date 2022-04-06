'If this continues, it's a headache for people at backend': Pollock says India star can make stunning comeback at T20 WC

We may have only been 13 games into the 2022 Indian Premier League, but the tournament has already produced a mix blend of everything – nail-biting finishes, dominant victories, and high scores. On Tuesday, the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore played out yet another exciting clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where the RCB produced a stunning comeback in the final overs to secure a four-wicket win.

Veteran India star Dinesh Karthik (44* off 23 deliveries) and Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26 deliveries) played brilliant knocks to bail the RCB out from 87/5 in the 170-run chase, eventually steering them to victory with five balls to spare.

Karthik, in particular, was impressive throughout his knock as he scored 21 off Ravichandran Ashwin's 14th over of the match, and then continued to score at a brisk pace throughout the rest of the innings as he took the RCB to their second win of the season. The 36-year-old is yet to be dismissed in the current edition of the tournament so far, registering scores of 32* (off 14 balls), 14* (off 7 balls) and 44* in three games respectively.

Former South African captain Shaun Pollock believes that if Karthik continues his form, he will certainly be knocking the doors for an India comeback.

“Yeah, the way he is playing now, if this form continues, it is a headache for people at the backend. The only issue he has got is that Rishabh Pant will be the man with the gloves. If his batting is good enough, you never know. Just give him the role and use him on the field,” Pollock said on Cricbuzz.

“But I don't think even he would want to discuss this at this stage. He would focus on each game, making sure he does his best. But if he performs like this, form wise, he will definitely have his name ahead,” said Pollock further.

RCB will return to action on April 9 when they take on the Mumbai Indians.