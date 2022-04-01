IPL 2022: Former India cricketer's stunning reply to fan's 'when did you play cricket?' comment

Former India cricketer Rohan Gavaskar gave a stunning reply to a fan who questioned his commentary credentials in the IPL and even asked ‘when did he play cricket’. The junior Gavaskar, who is currently in Mumbai as part of the commentary team for IPL 2022, posted a photo of his childhood in which he can be seen holding a cricket bat and captioned it: “Proof that I did play cricket :).”

Gavaskar’s reply was an instant hit among netizens. “interesting set-up. can't be bowled with yorker length stuff 'cos pavement will save you,” commented a Twitter user to which Gavaskar replied by saying: “But the chances of lbw are vvvv high!”

Rohan Gavaskar made his debut for India in the VB series against Australia at Brisbane in 2004 and went to play 11 ODIs, scoring 151 runs. He last played for India against Pakistan in Birmingham.

His numbers in first-class cricket are excellent. In 117 matches for Bengal, the left-handed top-order batter scored 6938 runs at an average of 44.19. He had 18 centuries to his name and a highest score of an unbeaten 212. He even led Bengal in the early 2000s.

The attacking batter, who bowled a handy left-arm spin, had played a 126 List A games and 10 T20s before joining the rebel Indian Cricket League in 2007.

Despite his good numbers in domestic cricket, Rohan was always compared and looked at with a prism of doubt for being the legendary Sunil Gavaskar’s son.

After hanging his boots as a professional cricketer, Rohan has made a name as a television broadcaster and a commentator. He was recently seen commentating in the U19 World Cup in West Indies, which the Yash Dhull-led Indian side for a record fifth time.

