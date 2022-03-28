IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Live Streaming: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live

After three sensational matches that marked an impressive start to the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) it is time to welcome the two new teams of the tournament - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants - who will lock horns in their season opener on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. But more than anything, it will be a battle of between two good friends (KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya), two brothers (Hardik and Krunal) and two star-studded line-ups.

Like Delhi Capitals, Lucknow too won't be able to field a complete squad as three of their overseas players - Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers - will be joining the team next week and hence this will test their bench strength. For Gujarat, they will have their entire squad available for the opener.

ALSO READ: 'I jokingly asked him, 'What is this surprise?'': Nehra opens up on Hardik's bowling duties for Gujarat Titans

Here's all you need to know about GT vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (March 28).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

