IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans announce replacement for Jason Roy

Days after Jason Roy of the Gujarat Titans announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) edition citing bio-bubble fatigue, the newcomers have disclosed his replacement. Afghanistan's hard-hitting right-hander Rahmamullah Gurbaz has joined the franchise.

At the recently-concluded IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Gujarat, which will be led by Hardik Pandya, secured Englishman Roy's services for INR 2 crore. His withdrawal ahead of IPL 2022 was the second such instance, with the first time being in the 2020 edition due to personal reasons after being picked up by the Delhi Capitals for INR 1.5 crore.

Gurbaz has been a sought-after name in franchise cricket having played for Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League, Kandy Tuskers in Lanka Premier League and Khulna Tigers in Bangladesh Premier League.

Apart from having a 150-plus career T20 strike rate as an opener, Gurbaz is also a fine wicketkeeper which makes him a multi-utility player. The most exciting aspect is the 20-year-old's ability to clear the ropes with 113 sixes in 69 career T20 games.

He has played 9 ODIs and 12 T20Is in his short but exciting career so far.

Gurbaz's entry could also solve another issue for Titans and that's the keeping crisis.

Matthew Wade will only be available in the second week of IPL and the only other keeper in the roster is Wriddhiman Saha, whom they may be compelled to play despite not having such a great T20 record in recent times.

The 15th edition of the IPL is scheduled to begin on March 26 and will conclude in the last week of May. GT will commence their season against the fellow first-timers Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

(With PTI Inputs)