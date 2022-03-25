IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans launch team anthem titled 'Aava De' ahead of debut season

Gujarat Titans have released their anthem 'Aava De' ahead of their debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Hardik Pandya-led side will start its campaign against fellow first-timers Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Titans' anthem song is composed by Dub Sharma and sung by Gujarati folk artist Aditya Gadhvi, and starts with the famous lines by the late Shri Kavi Narmad, "Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat".

"Through this collaboration, Aditya Gadhvi and I tried to bring in the essence of Gujarat. We also wanted to amplify the Gujarat Titans motto of 'Aava De' or 'Bring it on.' It is all about the essence of Gujarat brought forward in its own form and tone," said composer Dub Sharma in a statement.

"This is why we collaborated with Aditya - who brought forward some important bits of Gujarat. I am confident, there are parts of the anthem that will make a mark on people's minds"

"When I had to sing this anthem for the Gujarat Titans, I knew I had to convey the energy, character and identity of Gujarat through it. I selected a tune that is identifiable with the state. I am very happy that everyone at the Gujarat Titans has liked it.

"I am sure when this will be played in the stadium, everyone will sing 'Hove Hove' together and that will energise the team Gujarat Titans," said Aditya Gadhvi.

The Titans are a part of Group B and will take on their fellow group members Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings twice. They recently had a pre-season camp at its iconic home stadium in Ahmedabad.

Talking about their squad, Gujarat had picked Hardik, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan as their draft picks. They further bolstered their unit by picking Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson at the mega auctions last month.

Apart from skipper Hardik, the franchise also purchased eight more all-rounders, including Rahul Tewatia. The Titans squad also includes Matthew Wade, David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha.

The 15th season of the IPL is set on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The lucrative T20 league will see a total number of 70 league matches and 4 playoff games played in the duration of 65 days.