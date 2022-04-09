IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya left stupefied after Rahul Tewatia's match-winning sixes vs PBKS, reaction goes viral - WATCH

13 runs from 3 balls - If that's the equation in a game, all you would be hoping for is one dot ball. And Odean Smith almost had it, before, a moment of brain fade, conceded a single of an overthrow. What to expect next with Rahul Tewatia at strike against a West Indies bowler of that same Punjab Kings team? Definitely not a repeat of the Sharjah classic. But unlike Smith, Tewatia had a clear plan - “we just had to hit sixes." The rest was just an incredible finish at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday night and Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya's reaction summed it all.

Smith's idea was to go wide of the off stump. Tewatia had managed only a single against a similar in the first ball he faced in the over. Smith stuck to his plan and Tewatia adjusted accordingly in the final two balls of the match and the result was the same - he crouched, swung hard and dispatched the deliveries over deep mid-wicket for two consecutive sixes to sent the Titans camp into euphoria.

The entire squad charged out onto the field, David Miller, who was a mere spectator at the other end, threw his helmet as Tewatia was mobbed. And only one man sat still. He was flabbergasted, stupefied, astonished by Tewatia's sensational act. Hardik sat their in the dug-out in complete disbelief, with only a smile to show.

“With the kind of ups and downs that happen, I have become neutral. Hats off to Tewatia. It is difficult to go out there and hit, and to do it under this pressure is great. It was Kings' game, I have sympathy for them," the GT skipper later said in the post-match presentation.

Tewatia's act, along with Shubman Gill's elegant 96 helped Gujarat remain unbeaten in IPL 2022 as they beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in Mumbai.