IPL 2022: Chahal comes up with epic reply after Shardul asks Rahul Lucknow Super Giants' budget for him in mega auction

Indian pacer Shardul Thakur engaged in hilarious banter with KL Rahul, the newly-announced captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, over his budget for the team ahead of the mega auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. And Indian teammate Yuzvendra Chahal came up with an epic reply to Thakur's question.

In a video that has gone viral over the internet, Shardul is heard asking Rahul, "How much is the budget for him?". Rahul hilariously replies saying that the team would only offer him his base price. Chahal is then heard saying, "You do not have a budget for God," referring to Shardul who is called "Lord" by his teammates and fans.

Lucknow is one of the two new teams who will be joining IPL from the 15th season, the other being Ahmedabad franchise. The Super Giants, owned by the RPSG group, had earlier named Rahul, who was acquired for INR 17 crore, was their captain. They had also retained Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for INR 9.2 crore and uncapped Indian Ravi Bishnoi for INR 4 crore.

Shardul was previously part of another RSPG group-owned franchise, Rising Pune Supergiants, which is presently defunct. He was part of the franchise for the 2017 season, after his two-year stint with Kings XI Punjab, before he joined Chennai Super Kings in 2018. He also played a crucial role for the franchise in their road to fourth title victory in 2021.

Having been released by CSK ahead of the mega auction, Shardul's all-round brilliance across formats will put him in the radar for every franchise given the increased demand for a bowling all-rounder in the T20 format.