'It will ruffle a few feathers': Iyer's shocking 'CEO is involved in team selection' revelation leaves Twitter perplexed

It was a do-or-die test for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when they took on Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. The MI-KKR rivalry remains one of the most lopsided affair in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). And although KKR had managed to stun the five-time winners earlier this season, they found themselves in deep water after Jasprit Bumrah's sensational five-wicket haul left them with 165 for nine in 20 overs. However, an impressive bowling performance helped KKR recover as they beat Mumbai for the second time this season. (Follow IPL 2022 live coverage)

The bowlers restricted Mumbai to just 113 in 17.3 overs as KKR won by 52 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive. Following the win, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer was asked in the post-match presentation about how does he goes about with the conversation of dropping and axing and the Indian batter made a shocking revelation that at times even CEO, Venky Mysore, is involved in the team selection process.

“It is really difficult (to tell players about axings). Coach and at times, CEO is also obviously involved in team selections. Each and every player takes it well, and they have put in their best efforts,” he said.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the shocking claim…

Shreyas getting sacked after one season after that comment (CEO involved in team selection)? Surely, it will ruffle a few feathers #IPL2022 #MIvKKR — Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) May 9, 2022

Shreyas Iyer is saying CEO is involved in team selection 😳😳😳



Never expected this tbh#KKRvMI — #BazGoBack (@EternalBlizard_) May 9, 2022

TBH good on Shreyas Iyer to say that coach and CEO have more power than him in team selections.



Why should he take the backlash for the sorry squad KKR assembled?



BTW,all those who thought that Shreyas was evil genius captain after first few matches can maybe pipe down now. — Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) May 9, 2022

Most shocking part about Shreyas's interview was he told "CEO also takes part in playing XI selection"



Till now I used to live in delusional world. I thought Venky doesn't interfere in these decisions — Pratik (@Prat1k_) May 9, 2022

Interesting that Shreyas said the team CEO is "obviously" involved in team selection. Is this the case with other franchises too? — Kanishkaa Balachandran (@kanishkaab) May 9, 2022

Earlier, at the start of the game, Kolkata made as many as five changes for the game as they brought back Ajinkya Rahane, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, and Sheldon Jackson.

KKR's big win on Monday helped them climb to the seventh spot in the points table and kept them alive in the race to the playoffs.

